MADISON — Unemployment rates in Beloit and Janesville more than quadrupled in April as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy became more clear.
Unemployment rates for April exceeded those recorded in the height of the Great Recession in October of 2009, when Rock County hit a high of 13.6%.
Beloit’s unemployment rate went from 4.7% in March to 17.2% in April, making it the ninth highest rate among Wisconsin’s 33 largest communities, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Nearby Janesville had an unemployment rate of 18.4% in April, up from 3.6% in March, making it the fourth highest rate among Wisconsin’s largest cities.
Superior had the highest unemployment rate among Wisconsin cities at 21.1% in April, followed by Manitowoc at 19%, Sheboygan at 18.5%, Janesville at 18.4%, West Allis at 18.3%, Fond du Lac at 18.2%, Racine at 18% and Kenosha at 17.6%.
Fitchburg had the lowest unemployment rate among Wisconsin cities at 9.9% in April, up from 2.1% in March. Madison had an unemployment rate of 11.1% in April, up from 1.9% in March.
Among Wisconsin counties, Rock County had an unemployment rate of 17% in April, up from 3.8% in March and up from 3.3% in April of 2019.
Nearby Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 15.1% in April, up from 3.3% in March and up from 3% in April of 2019.
Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 12.8% in April, up from 3.3% in March and up from 2.8% in April of 2019.
Green County had an unemployment rate of 12% in April, up from 3.1% in March and up from 2.7% in April of 2019.
Dane County had an unemployment rate of 11.3% in April, up from 2.1% in March and up from 2.3% in April of 2019.
Iron and Menominee counties tied for highest unemployment rates in April among Wisconsin’s 72 counties at 26.2%. Bayfield County had the second highest jobless rate in April at 24.1%.
Lafayette County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 9.7% in April.
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 14.1% in April, up from 3.1% in March. Wisconsin lost 385,900 private sector jobs between March and April, according to the Department of Workforce Development.
Between March 15 and May 10, 2.4 million weekly unemployment benefit claims were filed in Wisconsin, according to a statement from Caleb Frostman, secretary of the Department of Workforce Development.
For comparison, DWD received 311,000 weekly claims during this same period in 2019, representing a 670% increase. Of the 2.4 million weeks claimed, approximately 1.7 million have been paid, representing 72% of all claims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.