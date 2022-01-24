The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) continued to urge people to get vaccinated and boosted as Monday marked the two-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case reported in Illinois. Two years later, IDPH is reporting more than 30,000 COVID-19 deaths in Illinois since the pandemic began.
“On Jan. 24, 2020 when we announced the first case of COVID-19 in Illinois, we were not imagining that two years later we would still be battling the virus with this ferocity,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike in a press release. “While we have seen the highest number of cases and hospitalizations throughout the entire pandemic this January, we are cautiously optimistic that those numbers will continue to decrease as quickly as they rose due to the Omicron variant.”
The first confirmed Illinois case of COVID-19 was reported in a Chicago resident—a woman in her 60s who returned from Wuhan, China on Jan. 13, 2020. On Jan. 30, 2020 the second case was confirmed in Illinois, a man in his 60s, as well as the spouse of the first confirmed case in Illinois. This was the first person-to-person spread of the virus in the United States.
As of Friday, Jan. 21, the most recent data as of press time, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 183,722 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including an increase of 746 deaths since Jan. 14. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 14—20, 2022 is 15.3%. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 74% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 65% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated. Almost 49% of Illinois residents have received booster shots, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of Monday in Winnebago County, Illinois, there were 1,921 new cases per 100,000, which is going up, and a positivity rate of 22.1, which is going down. About 55.8% of Winnebago County residents are vaccinated, according to the Winnebago County Health Department.
COVID-19 tests provided by SHIELD Illinois on the UIC Health Sciences Campus-Rockford at 1601 Parkview Ave. will now be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.—5 p.m., and Thursday until 6 p.m. Individuals being tested should not eat, drink, use tobacco, brush their teeth, or use mouthwash within 60 minutes of submitting a sample and should remove all lip cosmetics. Pre-register for an appointment and to get results by visiting the SHIELD testing portal at portal.shieldillinois.com, clicking “sign up for an account” and entering agency code df5brbrj.
There were 1,771 new cases of COVID-19 in Beloit from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24; 842 in Janesville; 40 in Clinton; 164 in Edgerton; and 107 in Evansville, and 123 in Milton, according to the Rock County Public Health Department. However, a recent backlog in the processing of laboratory results has created a delay in daily reporting of confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has fixed this issue, but in the upcoming days, there may be spikes in the number of daily confirmed cases as this backlog is processed.
On Monday there were 8,157 active cases in Rock County. There were 186 new cases. The total number of cases since the pandemic began reached 33,215 and the total amount of deaths reached 278, according to Rock County Public Health Department data.
There were 46 hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Jan. 20 in Rock County.
The percentage of the population fully vaccinated in Rock County was 63.4%.
As of Monday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 11,127. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 31 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 25.1%.
As of Monday, the latest data available as of press time, there were 59% of the total population of Wisconsin residents that have completed the vaccine series.
There have been no great changes in hospital capacity. There are 51.1% of Wisconsin hospitals at peak capacity; 77.4% of hospitals with their ICUs at peak capacity; and 59.3% of hospitals with their medical surgical units at peak capacity.
Of the total cases in Wisconsin, 3.6% are healthcare workers. Cases among healthcare workers are more prevalent in the northwest, north central and western part of the state.