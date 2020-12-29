Rock County reported 64 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health data.
To date, a total of 11,934 COVID-19 cases and 114 deaths attributed to the virus have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring.
The health department estimates 64,084 people have tested negative and 10,754 people have recovered. There were 1,066 active cases in the county as of Tuesday.
The positivity rate in Rock County was 28% on Tuesday and 33 were hospitalized in Rock County, a number less than its peak of 74 on Nov. 18 but up from 27 hospitalized as of Dec. 24.
Dane County reported 33,890 cases and 182 deaths; Green County reported 2,327 cases and 11 deaths; and Walworth County reported 9,246 cases and 92 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Tuesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 1,335 new cases and 19 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 472,153 cases and 4,711 deaths, DHS reports. As of Tuesday, 438,394 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 28,912 active cases in Wisconsin.
On Tuesday, Winnebago County Illinois Health Department reported 155 new cases of COVID-19 for Dec. 29 in the county, bringing the countywide total to 23,760 cases and 335 deaths. The 7-day rolling positivity rate is 9.3%.
Boone County reported total 5,004 cases and 57 deaths; DeKalb County reported 6,512 cases and 73 deaths; McHenry County reported 18,794 cases and 202 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,019 cases and 59 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,205 cases and 46 deaths, state data shows.
On Tuesday the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 5,644 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 106 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 948,006 cases, including 16,179 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. As of Monday night, 4,313 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 904 patients were in the ICU and 506 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Nationwide there have been 19,232,843 COVID-19 cases reported and 334,029 have been attributed to the virus.