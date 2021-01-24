Rock County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and two additional virus-related deaths on Sunday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Rock County has reported a total of 13,535 COVID-19 cases and 136 deaths since the pandemic began. A total of 67,977 negative tests have been reported, DHS reports.
Local data last updated on Saturday shows 12,569 patients have recovered from the virus. There were an estimated 803 active cases in the county. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19, last updated on Friday, Jan. 22, were at 26 for Rock County hospitals. As of Jan. 22, a total of 9,948 vaccines have been administered in Rock County.
As of Sunday, Dane County reported 37,193 cases and 231 deaths; Green County reported 2,619 cases and 12 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,460 cases and 116 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 1,119 new cases and six additional deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 532,971 cases and 5,691 deaths. As of Jan. 21, the day most recent data was available, a total of 310,256 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 67 admissions on Sunday as 23,692 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 94.6% as an estimated 22,882 cases remain active. As of Sunday, the state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 6.1%.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 66 new cases and one additional virus-related death on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 26,766 cases and 385 deaths.
As of Sunday, Boone County reported 5,656 cases and 67 deaths; DeKalb County reported 7,678 cases and 91 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,700 cases and 65 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,639 cases and 58 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 3,292 cases and 40 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 1,101,819 cases and 18,750 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 6% and the recovery rate of 98%. Over 681,473 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, with a rolling seven-day average of administering 27,776 doses per week, IDPH data shows.
According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker website, there have been 24,876,261 COVID-19 cases reported in the United States and 416,010 deaths have been attributed to the virus.