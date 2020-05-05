Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Rock County on Tuesday, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Nine deaths and 301 cases have been reported in Rock County, an increase of 12 new COVID-19 cases from Monday as 21% of all cases have resulted in hospitalization.
On Tuesday, 79 tests for COVID-19 were processed by the health department, with 67 people testing negative for the virus.
Since May 1, the county’s daily percentage of tests that have come back positive range from 15 to 17%.
In Rock County, 44% of people with COVID-19 are between the ages of 18 and 44; 42% of the people with COVID-19 are between the ages of 45 and 64, and 14% are 65-years-old and up, with 44 people having recovered from the virus, health department data shows.
The health department data also shows that 43% of all cases are Hispanic or Latino residents as health officials launched a bilingual, Spanish language outreach campaign to combat the spread of the virus on Tuesday.
In the Rock County region, 443 cases and 22 deaths have been reported in Dane County; 212 cases and eight deaths in Walworth County; 20 cases and no deaths in Green County, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 330 COVID-19 new cases and 13 additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total up to 8,566 and 353 deaths. The state has the capacity to test 11,347 daily COVID-19 tests as of Tuesday across 51 testing sites as 83,967 tests have been negative for the virus.
As of Tuesday, 1,663 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of 42 people from Monday, according to the Department of Health Services (DHS).
The Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 27 new cases and no new deaths, bringing total cases in the county to 643 and total deaths remaining at 22. There have been 125 people who have recovered from COVID-19 infection. Areas of concern listed by the health department include the Goldie B. Floberg Center in Rockton, Forrest City Rehab and Nursing, Alden Alma Nelson Manor, Anam Care, River Bluff Nursing Home, Peterson Meadows, Robert Webb Terrace and the Winnebago County Jail.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 146 cases and 11 deaths; 132 cases and one death in DeKalb County; 802 cases and 40 deaths in McHenry County; 133 cases and one death in Ogle County; and 70 cases in Stephenson County, IDPH data shows.
On Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a five-part plan to reopen Illinois, known as “Restore Illinois.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported an increase of 2,122 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 176 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total up to 65,962 cases and 2,838 deaths in 97 of Illinois’ 102 counties.
Since Tuesday, labs in Illinois have processed 13,139 tests for a total of 346,286 tests as 1,266 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and 780 are on ventilators across the state, IDPH data shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.