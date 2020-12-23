Rock County reported 51 new COVID-19 cases and two additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
A total of 11,580 cases and 108 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. A total of 63,183 negative tests have been completed and 10,269 patients have recovered from the virus. There were an estimated 1,203 active cases in the county as of Wednesday.
Rock County had a 38% test positivity rate on Wednesday, as the statewide seven-day test positivity average sits at 9.2%. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County increased by one admission on Wednesday, bringing the total hospitalized in the county to 38.
As of Wednesday, Dane County reported 32,005 cases and 172 deaths; Green County reported 2,192 cases and eight deaths; and Walworth County reported 7,361 cases and 85 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 8,856 cases and 69 additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 463,594 cases and 4,614 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 164 admissions on Wednesday as 20,519 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 91.7% as an estimated 33,932 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 130 new cases and four additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 23,201 cases and 318 deaths.
As of Wednesday, Boone County reported 4,846 cases and 54 deaths; DeKalb County reported 6,319 cases and 69 deaths; Ogle County reported 3,858 cases and 57 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,104 cases and 43 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 6,762 cases and 135 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 918,070 cases and 15,547 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 9% and the recovery rate of 98%.
There have been 18,170,062 COVID-19 cases reported in the United States and 321,734 deaths have been attributed to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control COVID Data Tracker website.