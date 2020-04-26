“Nursing homes should be getting a lot of credit. The innovative things being done are absolutely amazing,” said Autumn Lakes Administrator Sue Viken.
Despite nursing homes having vulnerable residents, ever-evolving safety plans executed early on can help keep them safe, according to those with Autumn Lake Healthcare at Beloit and Green Knowles in Beloit. As of Sunday, the homes had no residents testing positive and were working to keep everyone in good cheer. At Autumn Lake Healthcare, there were three healthy residents over age 100, two of which recently enjoyed a virtual 101st birthday bash.
However, not all nursing homes have been faring as well.
On April 8, the Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois announced it was investigating confirmed COVID-19 cases at Anam Care and Alden Alma Nelson Manor.
The areas of concern being investigated by the health department also included Amberwood Care Centre and River Bluff Nursing Home. Oak Park Place at 700 Myrtle Way, Janesville, has also reported COVID-19 cases.
Green Knolls at Beloit Administrator Steve Feigenbaum who has owned the Green Knolls (formerly known as Beloit Health and Rehabilitation Center) since 2019, partially attributes Green Knolls’ effective response to the COVID-19 crisis to its independent business model and in-house nurse staffing structure. In some larger networks, Feigenbaum said nurses shift from facility to facility.
“When I purchased the facility, the first thing I did was eliminate agency staffing. All of our nurses and Certified Nursing Assistants are employees of the facility. Green Knolls nurses care for Green Knolls patients. That means a more consistent level of care and a strong understanding of individual patients’ needs and histories,” he said.
Green Knolls Admissions Coordinator and Director of Marketing Leslie Deinhammer said all patients and staff are routinely screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
There is a dedicated hall in the event of a resident getting COVID-19 as well as a separate hall for patients who might need to go to the hospital and return to be quarantined for 14 days.
Those at Green Knolls make sure patients are also having a good time. Staff help residents do video chats with family, and they will come around with puzzles, songs and games.
Those interested in sending cards to perk up residents can mail them to Green Knolls.
“We have an eye and an ear for residents who need a little pick me up,” Deinhammer said.
Window visits, with windows closed, have continued. Deinhammer told about a deaf patient who had a window visit with his son who also is deaf. Staff had a sign language interpreter on Skype to help them communicate while seeing each other in person window-side
“We are adapting,” Deinhammer said. “It’s like the little nursing home that could.”
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Beloit, 2121 Pioneer Drive, and The Suites at Beloit, Assisted Living, 2122 Pioneer Drive did not have residents with COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to Autumn Lake Healthcare Midwest Region Regional Director Josh Davis and Administrator Sue Viken.
Davis noted there was an employee who was in self-quarantine who later tested positive. However, there are no residents with any signs or symptoms in the building and none have tested positive for COVID-19. The employee will remain home until the employee is completely cleared by doctors.
Davis said only essential employees are allowed into the building and each gets their temperature checked. Davis said any resident referrals for service by hospitals are asked to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admittance
Autumn Lake has a wing ready for any residents who might contract COVID-19. New residents also stay 14 days in a separate wing and are monitored before being introduced to the general population. Designated staff are assigned to each wing.
“If there would be a breakout, we know the specific staff and patients that have been on unit and could test them so it doesn’t spread,” Davis said.
To make staying safe fun, staff is teaching them to wash their hands in a fun way by playing a handwashing song with a fun beat.
“All residents and staff go and start washing their hands. It’s the coolest thing. Everybody has a blast,” Davis said.
Residents are also playing bingo with staff running to their doors and enjoying the offerings of the traveling snack cart as well as arts and crafts and more. Staff facilitate Facetime with families and help them find their church service of choice online.
Autumn Lake does accept mail. Any packages are set aside for least 72 hours in quarantine before delivery.
