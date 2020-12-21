BELOIT—One incumbent, Spencer Anderson, and one newcomer, Christine Raleigh, have submitted papers to run and announced their candidacy for the Beloit School District Board of Education.
The deadline to file papers for any candidate is by 5 p.m. on Jan. 5, according to Board Secretary Michelle Shope.
Shope will not be at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St., from Dec. 21 to Jan. 4. If people want to submit their forms during these two weeks, they can call 608-361-4000 to see if the building is open before they come to Kolak. Thursday and Friday each week are considered holidays and the building is closed.
Board President Kyle Larsen’s three-year term is up, and he said he hasn’t made a decision on running again.
Anderson, who filled the last year of a resigning board member’s term, is up for re-election. Spencer told the Daily News he will be running again and has turned in his candidacy papers.
Anderson said he hopes to bring stability to the board.
“Right now our board is functioning well as a whole. It’s a diverse group and having that consistency is going to help,” he said.
Anderson, 24, is a pilot for Skydive Milwaukee. He has a bachelor’s degree in flight operations from the University of Dubuque. He said his priorities remain teacher retention and student achievement. As a younger person he said he can bring a new perspective to the board. He is a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School.
He said he wants schools to reopen as he knows kids are struggling, but it must be done in the safest manner possible.
“Doing a slow opening will be the safest and best option,” he said.
Raleigh, 31, is a married mother with four young children. One of her older children, who is school age, is in Rock County Christian School and the other one is home schooled.
Her main priority for running is to get kids back into in-person schooling in the district. If Beloit schools reopened for in-person learning, she said she would consider sending her kids to district schools. She said families deserve a virtual and in-person option during the pandemic.
She said she lives on the West Side of Beloit, and she wants to stand up for what is best for youth and can speak from a parent’s perspective.
Raleigh has managed a small in-home clothing boutique since 2017. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Waldorf College, now known as Waldorf University.
Raleigh said she seeks to listen and work together with people who think differently than her while doing her best to respectfully articulate valid concerns others have.