Rock County reported two additional COVID-19 deaths and only five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
In total, the health department reported 588 cases and 18 deaths due to the virus. The two new deaths reported by the health department are the first new virus-related deaths since May 23.
Twelve percent of the 46 tests processed by the health department on Wednesday were positive, the county’s third highest daily positivity percentage since May 16. A total of 126 people as of Tuesday have recovered from COVID-19.
The health department declined to provide a detailed list of COVID-19 outbreak locations for the City of Beloit on Wednesday, citing state data that already lists facility-wide virus investigations.
In Rock County, 17 facility investigations have occurred, including at nine long-term care facilities and six nonhealthcare workplaces, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
“(The health department) will not be releasing additional facility specific information regarding these public health investigations at this time,” said Public Information Officer Kelsey Cordova. “Individual business and facilities may choose to release additional information. We are working with these local facilities to ensure proper protocols and safety measures are being taken. With increased movement and re-opening of businesses, it is not unexpected for businesses and facilities to have staff become infected and to see an increase in facility-wide investigations.”
On Tuesday, it was announced that eight residents and three employees at the county’s nursing home Rock Haven. A “majority of staff and residents” were tested for the virus last week, said Rock County Administrator Josh Smith.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 652 cases and 27 deaths; Green County reported 58 cases and no deaths and Walworth County reported 363 cases and 16 deaths, DHS data from Wednesday shows.
Across Wisconsin, 599 new cases and 22 additional deaths were reported by DHS on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total up to 16,462 cases and 539 deaths due to COVID-19. To date, 210,605 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 60% of all cases have recovered.
The Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total up to 1,993 cases and 54 deaths.
Also on Wednesday the health department issued guidance to bars and restaurants that plant to reopen June 1.
Indoor seating at establishments is still prohibited under the Restore Illinois reopening plan.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 410 cases and 16 deaths; DeKalb County reported 334 cases and three deaths; McHenry County reported 1,475 cases and 69 deaths; Ogle County reported 193 cases and two deaths; and Stephenson County reported 194 cases and two deaths, data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Wednesday.
In Illinois, an increase of 1,111 new cases and 160 additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total up to 114,306 cases and 5,083 deaths, IDPH reports.
