Rock County reported 47 new COVID-19 cases and two additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
A total of 13,382 cases and 133 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. A total of 67,523 negative tests have been completed in the county.
Local data shows 740 virus cases remain active and 12,509 people have recovered.
Hospitalizations in Rock County decreased from 36 on Jan. 15 to 27 on Thursday, health department data shows.
A total of 7,447 first-doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Rock County as of Thursday, along with 1,973 second-doses of the vaccine, per the health department’s vaccine dashboard.
As of Thursday, Dane County reported 36,746 cases and 228 deaths; Green County reported 2,576 cases and 11 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,414 cases and 115 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 2,177 cases and 45 deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 528,101 cases and 5,607 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity average is 7.2%.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 82 admissions on Thursday as 23,445 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 94.4% as an estimated 23,965 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 98 new cases and three additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 26,504 cases and 380 deaths since the spring.
As of Thursday, Boone County reported 5,587 cases and 66 deaths; DeKalb County reported 7,565 cases and 89 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,651 cases and 64 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,567 cases and 57 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 4,979 new cases and 123 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,086,333 cases and 18,520 deaths. The state has a seven-day test positivity average of 6.5% and a recovery rate of 98%.
Nationwide there have been 24,323,846 COVID-19 cases reported since the spring and 404,689 deaths have been attributed to the virus, according to the CDC COVID tracker website.
A total of 184,754 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the United States on Jan. 20, according to the CDC.