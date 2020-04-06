Deaths and positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the Stateline Area, as virus figures increase across Wisconsin and Illinois.
In Wisconsin, 2,440 cases have been reported with 77 COVID-19 related deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows, an increase of 173 new cases and nine deaths from Sunday.
In Rock County, 34 cases were reported as of Monday to DHS, an increase of six cases from Sunday.
Two COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Rock County. Dane County reported 278 cases and 9 deaths; 20 cases in Walworth County and nine cases in Green County, per DHS data.
A total of 668 people have been hospitalized in Wisconsin due to COVID-19. Deaths from complications due to COVID-19 infection have been reported in 14 Wisconsin counties—Buffalo, Dane, Fond du Lac, Iron, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Outagamie, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Washington, Waukesha and Winnebago.
Two new deaths due to complications from COVID-19 were reported Monday in Winnebago County, Illinois, according to the Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD), bringing the county total up to three deaths due to the virus.
WCHD Director Dr. Sandra Martell said the two people who died were previously reported COVID-19 cases. Patient information regarding the deaths was not available as of press time Monday.
In total, 62 positive cases were reported in Winnebago County as of Monday afternoon, with three deaths. In the Rockford, Illinois region, a total of 120 cases have been reported across nine counties, Martell said.
Projections for Illinois indicate COVID-19 cases will hit their peak around April 16—23, and cases are projected to peak in Winnebago County between April 29 and May 6, according to information from the Winnebago County Health Department.
Across Illinois, 12,262 cases have been reported along with 307 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports, an increase of over 1,000 cases and 33 more deaths from Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.