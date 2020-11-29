Local health officials reported new COVID-19 cases while national health officials predict a “surge upon a surge” of coronavirus as people navigate the holidays.
Dr. Anthony Fouci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, announced sunday there could be a surge in COVID-19 cases in the weeks after Thanksgiving, and more as we approach the Christmas holiday.
Rock County recorded 12 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since Nov. 23 as 130 new virus cases were reported on Thanksgiving, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
On Sunday, Rock County added 85 new cases and no additional deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows. A total of 9,366 cases and 81 deaths have been reported in Rock County since March along with 58,160 negative tests. As of Nov. 28, the most recent day data was available, an estimated 2,189 cases remain active as 7,011 people have recovered, the health department said.
The county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 27.7%, well above the state seven-day average of 12.6%.
As of Sunday, Dane County reported 27,236 cases and 80 deaths; Green County reported 1,675 cases and five deaths and Walworth County reported 5,858 cases and 48 deaths, DHS data shows.
Wisconsin reported 3,831 new cases and 22 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 384,701 cases and 3,307 deaths. On Sunday, 117 more people were hospitalized across the state due to the virus. To-date, 16,999 people have been hospitalized in Wisconsin as 18% of all hospital beds statewide are available, DHS data shows.
Across the state line, the Winnebago County (Illinois) Health Department reported 302 cases over the two-day span of Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 and a seven-day test positivity rate of 15.7%. As of Sunday, Winnebago County reported a total of 18,948 cases and 237 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
As of Sunday, Boone County reported 3,907 cases and 32 deaths; DeKalb County reported 4,990 cases and 47 deaths; Ogle County reported 2,850 cases and 35 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 2,466 cases and 30 deaths, IDPH data shows.
The IDPH reported 7,178 new cases and 57 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 720,114 cases and 12,193 deaths. The state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 12.1%.
Nationally, there have been 13,142,997 COVID-19 cases reported since March and 265,166 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control COVID Data Tracker website.