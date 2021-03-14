BELOIT—Students at Beloit Turner High School will be allowed to move between classes starting today, as the district eases some pandemic related restrictions.
Also, while about 25% of students already were attending in-person classes at the high school, the district expects about 50% of students to be in the building starting today, Turner High School Principal Christopher Koeppen said.
“We are very ready and excited for students to be coming back into the building,” Koeppen said. “We’re proud of our students’ adaptability and resilience as we’ve been in a variety of models throughout the year. Our students have demonstrated they can balance needs versus desires. They’ve done exceptionally well.”
In preparing for the transition, Koeppen said teachers have continued to space desks apart and are using activity rosters to help build seating charts.
For example, football players or other athletes would be seated together to help reduce potential risks of community spread.
Koeppen said the high school continues to operate under a “virtual first” mindset with synchronized live instruction, to equally keep all students on the same page.
Under the prior model, there were 10 cohorts at the high school. Now, students will be learning in 25 different areas throughout the day.
Families continue to have the option of either in-person or online learning.
Koeppen said the high school staff have been sharing updates with families every day.
“We’ve taken the opportunity to share with them the data and the reasons why we’re switching from one model to the next and help them understand where those decisions are coming from,” Koeppen said.
Many teachers at the high school have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Our staff is grateful and humbled that we’ve been able to be vaccinated and have that extra layer of protection as we continue to provide education for our community,” Koeppen said.
Koeppen said the district is currently planning for a June 6 graduation ceremony, although specific details are still in the works. Senior students are meeting weekly to discuss ideas and help build out a plan.
“Our intention very much so is to host an in-person event with as many guests as we can safely accommodate,” Koeppen said.
There are 465 students enrolled at Turner High School, including 96 graduating seniors.
Turner School Board President John Turner said he appreciates district administrators keeping board members up-to-date on recommended reopening measures and appropriate safety protocols during the pandemic.
“The transition to a four-block schedule in the high school is an important first step to allow staff and students more in-person interaction,” Turner said. “I personally think that our winter athletes and coaches did a good job of following the safety protocols put in place by the Rock Valley Conference and the WIAA. I am optimistic that our fall and spring athletic programs will be as successful and those athletes will have the option to attend classes in-person.”
In a recent letter to families, Superintendent Dennis McCarthy wrote that as COVID-19 case numbers continue to trend downwards in the area, the district is gradually moving closer towards normal operations.
“We thank you for your patience and support throughout the year,” McCarthy wrote. “This has been a year like no other, and while we have faced our share of challenges, we have successfully navigated those challenges due to the collaborative nature of our students, staff and families.”
At this time, both elementary schools will see few changes to instructional delivery, with classes already being cohorted as students have individual teachers.
At the middle school, some transitions will allow more increased face-to-face learning by having teachers rotate between classrooms.
At the high school, students will rotate between classrooms through an A and B day four-block schedule. At the beginning of the school day, students at the high school will immediately report to their first period class.
McCarthy wrote to parents that the district is not yet moving to an eight period class day in an effort to maximize instructional time without having to spend as much time cleaning and decontaminating surfaces in between transitions.
He added that the current busing schedule does not allow for a flip back to the traditional eight period class day, as the district continues to minimize the number of students on buses to accommodate social distancing and other protocols.
Students’ lunches will also continue to be delivered directly to classrooms.