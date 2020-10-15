JANESVILLE — President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport Saturday afternoon and there will be some diverted traffic issues to deal with because of his visit.
The event is expected to begin at 6 p.m. at the airport located along State Highway 15 south of Janesville. Doors are to open for the event at 3 p.m. according to the Trump campaign website.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Highway 51 between Highway 11 and B-R Townline Road will be closed from 5—8 p.m. due to the president’s visit.
Parking for attendees will be available at Blackhawk Techical College’s central campus. Shuttle buses will be available to take attendees to the airport.
Rock County Sheriff’s officials recommend people travel along County Road G to reach the campus.
The campaign website said those who attend will have their temperature checked and will have access to hand sanitizer and face masks as a precaution against the COVID-19 virus.
Trump previously scheduled an event at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport on Oct. 3, but that event was canceled after it was announced the president and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19.
Trump will make a stop in Muskegon, Michigan before his stop in Rock County.