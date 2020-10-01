JANESVILLE—President Donald Trump is expected to speak at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Rock County on Saturday, but county officials are urging him to reconsider the campaign stop in light of rising COVID-19 cases in the area.
Trump is expected to speak at the airport at 3:30 p.m. before going to Green Bay for a 6 p.m. rally, according to the Trump Campaign.
The Trump Campaign had cancelled plans for a rally on Saturday in La Crosse after Gov. Tony Evers and La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat asked the campaign to reconsider such a gathering, which could cause health risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rock County officials are urging the Trump Campaign to reconsider holding a large gathering while COVID-19 cases are rising in the area.
“Rock County is experiencing an unprecedented pandemic that threatens the health of our residents,” Rock County Board Chair Kara Purviance said in a news release issued Thursday. “It is irresponsible of the President to hold a rally that will put Rock County citizens in danger of contracting and spreading the virus.”
Purviance said if the rally goes forward, she urges those who attend to follow social distancing guidelines and wear face masks, as recommended by local and national health officials.
Rock County has more than 600 known active cases—the highest number at any time during the pandemic. The Rock County Health Department’s Reopening Dashboard indicates the county’s 14-day positivity rate was 13.1%, which was also near the record level set in May. Wisconsin currently has the third-highest rate of community spread in the nation.
Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) indicates that the higher the level of community spread and the more people that are in attendance, the higher the risk that COVID-19 will spread during a gathering.
“Rock County Health Department staff, hospitals, and first responders have been working tirelessly for months to help limit the spread of the virus and put us in a position to be able to keep businesses and schools open,” said County Administrator Josh Smith. “We need to avoid any circumstances that could put our reopening in jeopardy.”
Rock County Public Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval strongly recommends that large gatherings of any type not be held in Rock County.