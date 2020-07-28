BELOIT — At 3 Franks Services LLC in Beloit, whether business would go on as usual after the March shutdown was “scary,” said Steve Franks, Jr.
“We were scared to death,” said Franks, who owns the business with his father, Steve Franks, Sr.
What they feared was that they wouldn’t be considered an essential business.
“We haul asphalt,” Franks said.
And it’s seasonal.
That includes tearing out, hauling the material and repaving driveways, parking lots, street repairs and more.
In the end, because the company does work for municipalities as well as private businesses and residences, the work was deemed essential, he said.
And so, what began as a precarious situation suddenly became an extremely positive one for the company.
“Amazingly, this is our busiest year yet,” Franks said.
It seems more people are paying more attention to driveways and parking lots that need repair or replacement. And, Franks also is doing street repairs for the City of Janesville, he said.
The business, which is located at 2100 W. Beloit Newark Road, does work that ranges geographically from Madison to Rochelle, Ill. and from Milwaukee to Monroe.
They have seven drivers and nine trucks. Drivers are employees of the company, but many are laid off during the off-season.
Usually, their work begins in April and ends in December. But this year, it began in March, Franks said.
During the season, employees work about 70 hours a week.
“Our employees are having a great year. We were able to bring them back March 20,” he said.
Currently, the company is working on a project at the Teachers Credit Union on Prairie Avenue in Beloit, at several residences and parking lots as well as doing street repairs.
“We were worried at the beginning of the year, but there’s a lot of work out there,” Franks said.
