Transmission of the COVID-19 virus remains high in both Rock and Winnebago counties, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In Rock County, 288 new cases and fewer than 10 deaths have been reported in the last seven days, CDC data shows. The county has recorded 176 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days with a test positivity rate of 7.6% as 72.8% of people over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated in the county against COVID-19.
Data typically updated daily by the Rock County Public Health Department was not updated on Tuesday as of press time.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, 685 new cases and fewer than 10 deaths have been reported over the last seven days, per CDC data. The county has recorded 242 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days with a test positivity rate of 5.6% as 60.8% of people over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated in the county against COVID-19.
Statewide, Wisconsin has reported 15,217 cases and 131 deaths over the last seven days. The state has reported a test positivity rate between 8 and 9.9% over that time period as 68% of those eligible for vaccination have completed the vaccine series.
Illinois reported 15,601 new cases and 218 deaths over the last seven days. The state’s test positivity rate is less than 3% as 70.6% of eligible people have completed vaccination.
Across the United States, there have been 46,024,349 COVID-19 cases and 745,274 deaths due to COVID-19, according to the CDD COVID Tracker website.