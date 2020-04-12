TOWN OF BELOIT — Dozens of children will have unforgettable birthday memories thanks to the efforts of those with Town of Beloit Fire, Police and Department of Public Works (DPW).
Starting last weekend, the fire department led a parade of blinking fire trucks, ambulances, police cars and a salt truck past the homes of children with April birthdays.
“We wanted to cheer them up and help them celebrate,” Town of Beloit Fire Deputy Chief and Public Information Officer Rich Tippelt said. “We want them to know others are thinking of them and feel sorry they couldn’t have an actual birthday party. This is something they will remember in the future and be thankful for.”
Tippelt said the departments drove past the homes of six different kids a week ago Saturday, and had 10 stops on the docket for this past Saturday.
“We hit the lights, sirens and horns,” Tippelt said.
Tippelt, the only one to hop off the truck, donned a mask and gloves and gave a personal birthday wish to each child.
Emberlyn Prins, celebrating her fourth birthday, was wearing a fluffy blue skirt and red cowgirl boots, as she awaited her personal parade. She was joined by sister, Aynzlee Prins, 5, and mom, Anita Prins.
“She can’t have a birthday party, and we thought this would be something fun,” Mom Anita Prins said.
Mom Bobbie Boyd said she wanted something special for the tenth birthday of her daughter, Jessa Boyd, and thought she would take the department up on its offer for the parade. Jessa said her mother had hid the news from her so it was a surprise when the vehicles came through. It was a birthday she wouldn’t forget.
Tippelt said the birthday greetings have been a big hit.
“Every kid we encountered and family was excited and appreciative,” he said.
When the idea to do birthday parties was raised, Tippelt said the department eagerly jumped on the idea.
“It took us about two minutes to decide we wanted to do it,” Tippelt said “We ran with it and got an amazing response.”
Tippelt said it’s a difficult time for kids.
“They don’t understand what’s going on and why they can’t have birthday parties,” he said.
After announcing the department’s plans on Facebook, Tippelt said it got an overwhelming response from people interested. The parade holders have already planned to do a dozen stops next Saturday and another seven on April 25.
