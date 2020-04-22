Wisconsin public health officials announced the largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as 225 additional confirmed cases and four additional deaths were reported by the Department of Health Services (DHS).
In total, Wisconsin has 4,845 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 246 deaths on Wednesday, with 49,502 negative tests and 1,302 virus-related hospitalizations.
In Rock County, three new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 86 confirmed cases and four virus-related deaths. In total, over 34% of all Rock County cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 1,324 people testing negative for COVID-19, DHS data shows.
In counties in the Rock County region, 386 cases and 19 deaths have been reported in Dane County; 94 cases and seven deaths in Walworth County; nine cases and no deaths in Green County, DHS data published Wednesday shows.
The Winnebago County, Illinois Health Department (WCHD) reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and one additional virus-related death on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total up to 238 confirmed cases and 12 virus-related deaths.
In counties in the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 45 cases and six deaths; 56 cases and one death in DeKalb County; 399 cases and 22 deaths in McHenry County; 71 cases and one death in Ogle County; and 13 cases in Stephenson County.
Across Illinois, 2,049 new cases and 97 additional virus-related deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total up to 35,108 confirmed cases and 1,565 deaths.
In the United States, a total of 844,992 confirmed cases and 46,399 deaths have been reported. Worldwide, there have been 2,614,040 confirmed cases and 1,81,235 deaths related to COVID-19.
