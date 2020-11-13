BELOIT - Following the closure of Merrill Elementary School and Beloit Memorial High School for 14 days due to COVID-19, the Rock County Health Department has required Todd Elementary School to close due to a local outbreak, according to a phone call out to parents from the School District of Beloit.
As of Tuesday, the school district had 13 active cases of COVID-19. The district is in distance-only learning until Jan. 22, with only staff and contracted employees inside of buildings.
Distance learning will continue, and students will not have an interruption in the delivery of curriculum, learning, or classroom instruction during the closure.