New cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rock County in Wisconsin and Winnebago County in Illinois on Tuesday, as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers faces a lawsuit regarding a stay-at-home order extension and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces a new potential peak date for the state.
In Rock County, three new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 83 confirmed cases and four virus-related deaths. In total, over 34% of all Rock County cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 1,274 people testing negative for COVID-19, according to data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
In counties in the Rock County region, 381 cases and 19 deaths have been reported in Dane County; 90 cases and seven deaths in Walworth County; nine cases and no deaths in Green County, DHS data published Tuesday shows.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Department has requested the National Guard WING Mobile Specimen Collection Team to test all inmates and staff at the Dane County Jail for COVID-19. This was after 12 more inmates tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
Across Wisconsin, 4,620 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 242 deaths were reported on Tuesday by DHS, an increase of 121 cases and 12 deaths from Monday. Of the total, 1,252 or 27% of all cases resulted in hospitalization, DHS data shows.
To date, 47,841 people have tested negative for the virus.
A lawsuit filed on Tuesday by Republican state lawmakers looks to block an extension of the stay-at-home order by Evers.
The governor extended the order until May 26. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald asked the Supreme Court to take the case directly.
The Winnebago County, Illinois Health Department (WCHD) reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total up to 222 confirmed cases and 11 virus-related deaths.
On Tuesday, Pritzker announced that Illinois could reach a peak of COVID-19 cases in mid-May due to the success of the stay-at-home order currently in place through April 30.
No extension of the Illinois order has yet been announced.
Across Illinois, 1,551 new cases and 119 additional virus-related deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total up to 33,059 confirmed cases and 1,468 deaths.
In the U.S., a total of 810,561 confirmed cases and 43,630 deaths have been reported.
