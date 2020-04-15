Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rock County on Wednesday as Gov. Tony Evers signed a virus aid bill into law.
In total, 62 cases of COVID-19 and four virus-related deaths have been reported in Rock County, according to data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
That figure of 62 is up from 59 from Tuesday.
On Monday, 60 COVID-19 cases were reported in the county, but a Rock County Public Health Department spokesperson said there was an error in the data reported to the state with 58 cases being reported on Monday and 59 reported on Tuesday.
A total of 36% of Rock County COVID-19 cases have resulted in hospitalizations.
“The reporting in ‘real time’ is occasionally prone to errors and we do our best to go back and clean up the data as soon as we can,” said county spokesperson Kelsey Cordova.
A total of 1,072 people have tested negative for the virus in Rock County.
A map published Tuesday by the health department shows the highest density of COVID-19 cases are in the 53511 and 53546 ZIP codes of Rock County, with those areas including the city and town of Beloit, Newark township, Turtle township, southeast Janesville and Avalon township and La Prairie township.
The map is based on county data from April 9. Going forward, the map will be updated weekly, the health department said.
Representatives from Janesville and Rock County have clashed over the release of COVID-19 data for weeks. On Monday, The Janesville City Council approved a resolution urging the release of more information, including ZIP codes and other geographic information.
In Madison, Gov. Tony Evers signed a bipartisan virus relief bill that passed in the Wisconsin State Assembly and State Senate earlier this week.
The law lifts the one-week waiting period of unemployment insurance in the state and requires health insurers to cover COVID-19 testing, while barring insurers from discriminating against people who have COVID-19 or have recovered from COVID-19.
In counties neighboring Rock County, 351 344 cases and 13 deaths (seven new cases and one new death from Tuesday) have been reported in Dane County; 49 cases (four new case and one death from Tuesday) in Walworth County; nine cases and no deaths in Green County (no new cases from Monday), DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 3,721 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 182 deaths due to the virus were reported on Wednesday, an increase of 166 cases and 12 additional deaths from Tuesday. A total of 1,091 COVID-19 cases have resulted in hospitalizations, DHS reported.
Across the state line, the Winnebago County, Illinois Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. In total, 124 d cases and eight deaths have been reported in the county.
In counties in the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 16 cases and one death (two new case); 35 cases and one death in DeKalb County (one new case); 28 cases (two new cases) in Ogle County; nine in Stephenson County (no new case) and 264 cases in McHenry County with 11 deaths (seven new cases and three additional deaths), from Tuesday to Wednesday reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Across Illinois, 24,593 confirmed cases and 948 deaths were reported on Wednesday by IDPH, an increase of 1,346 new cases and 80 deaths from Tuesday.
Additional reporting provided by Adams Publishing Group reporter Ashley McCallum.
