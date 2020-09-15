Rock County is reporting three more COVID-19 related deaths as of Tuesday as the demographic group with the most confirmed cases to date became 15 to 24-year-olds.
On Tuesday, the Rock County Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous day and three additional deaths in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 2,063 cases and 32 deaths, up from 29 deaths recorded on Monday. The positivity rate on Tuesday was 4%, down from 37% on Monday.
The health department estimates 32,687 people have tested negative and 1,698 people have recovered.
The number of active cases in the county has continued to steadily climb since Aug. 15 when there were 131 active cases to 333 active cases as of Tuesday.
The highest percentage of total cases by age is 15 to 24-year-old’s who account for 21% of all confirmed cases in the county. The average age of decedents due to COVID-19 in the county is 70.9 years old.
The demographics are as follows: under 15, 6%; age 15-24, 21%; age 25-34, 17%; age 35-44, 15%; age 45-54, 15%; age 55-64, 14%; age 65-74, 8%; and over age 75 is 5%.
Dane County reported 7,896 cases and 41 deaths; Green County reported 362 cases and 2 deaths; and Walworth County reported 2,239 cases and 33 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Tuesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 1,348 new cases and 10 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 91,304 cases and 1,220 deaths, DHS reports. As of Tuesday, 79,557 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 10,509 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Tuesday, the last data available, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 63 new cases and no additional death, bringing the countywide total to 4,857 cases and 152 deaths. Winnebago County had a positivity rate of 7.2 %.
Boone County reported 974 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,342 cases and 36 deaths; McHenry County reported 4,271 cases and 117 deaths; Ogle County reported 572 cases and 6 deaths; Stephenson County reported 434 cases and 6 deaths; and Jo Daviess County reported 217 cases and 2 deaths, state data shows.
On Tuesday, The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,466 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 264,210 cases, including 8,332 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.