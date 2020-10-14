Rock County reported its 37th fatality due to COVID-19 on Wednesday as the City of Beloit reported more employees had tested positive for the virus.
Beloit officials announced that three additional cases were reported among city staff.
In total, two firefighters in the Beloit Fire Department and 10 other city staff have contracted the virus since the pandemic began.
In a news release, the city said both public safety workers were wearing proper personal protective equipment while on the job while the third employee in Wednesday’s announcement did not have any contact with the public.
Although Rock County’s daily test positivity rate has dropped for the third straight day, it still remains well above the state average at 44% for Wednesday, according to the Rock County Public Health Department. Statewide, the positivity rate remains at 20.3%, Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
Rock County reported 61 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 3,538 cases and 37 deaths. A total of 39,465 negative tests were reported and 2,525 people have recovered. An estimated 976 cases remain active, the health department says.
Dane County reported 11,855 cases and 46 deaths; Green County reported 742 cases and three deaths; and Walworth County reported 2,959 cases and 36 deaths, DHS data from Wednesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 3,107 new cases and 28 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 158,578 cases and 1,536 deaths as an estimated 31,595 cases remain active. A total of 8,754 people have been hospitalized due to the virus as 125,411 people (79.1%) have recovered from COVID-19.
On the Illinois side of the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 245 new cases and no deaths on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 7,954 cases and 160 deaths. The county has a recovery rate of 96.7% and a seven-day average test positivity rate of 11.1%.
Boone County reported 1,491 cases and 24 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,941 cases and 42 deaths; McHenry County reported 5,248 cases and 119 deaths; Ogle County reported 950 cases and six deaths; and Stephenson County reported 712 cases and seven deaths, per data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Statewide, Illinois reported 2,862 new cases and 49 additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 327,605 cases and 9,074 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity test rate is 4.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,669 specimens for a total of 6,463,923. As of last night, 1,974 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 390 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.