Rock County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases and three additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, state data shows.
Rock County has reported a total of 14,336 COVID-19 cases and 156 deaths since the pandemic began last spring. A total of 71,857 negative tests have been reported, DHS reports.
A total of 1,237,867 vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin, including 825,900 first doses and 386,072 second doses. At least 14.2% of the state’s population have received one dose of the vaccine.
In Rock County, 24,048 residents (14.7%) have received first doses of the vaccines along with 12,072 residents (7.4%) who have received second doses and completed the vaccination process, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
Local data shows 13,972 patients have recovered from the virus. There were an estimated 208 active cases in the county. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were at seven patients in Rock County as of Tuesday, the day most recent data was available.
As of Wednesday, Dane County reported 40,123 cases and 264 deaths; Green County reported 3,100 cases and 16 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,801 cases and 126 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 747 new cases and 25 additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 561,311 cases and 6,342 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 55 admissions on Wednesday as 25,893 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.4% as an estimated 8,402 cases remain active. As of Wednesday, the state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 2.8%.
In Illinois, Winnebago County added 27 new cases and three additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 28,221 cases and 434 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
A total of 36,784 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday. Statewide, a total of 2,310,929 doses have been administered to Illinois residents, IDPH data shows.
As of Wednesday, Boone County reported 5,908 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 8,209 cases and 111 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,980 cases and 73 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,071 cases and 75 deaths, per IDPH data.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 2,022 cases and 44 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,179,342 cases and 20,374 deaths.
According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker website, there have been 27.9 million COVID-19 cases reported in the United States and 498,993 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. Over 44.5 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and over 19.8 million people have received both doses of vaccine nationwide.