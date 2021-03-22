MADISON—A new group is now eligible for vaccination against COVID-19 in Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Monday.
Those 16 and older with certain medical conditions associated with an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 are now eligible to be vaccinated. This newly eligible group adds more than 2 million people into the population eligible for the vaccine, DHS estimates.
All groups currently eligible for the vaccine include: Frontline health care personnel, residents and staff of skilled nursing homes/assisted living facilities, police and fire personnel, adults age 65 and older, educators and child care staff, individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs, some public-facing essential workers and non-frontline essential health care personnel.
Over 23.3% of residents in Rock County have received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine as 14.4% of county residents have completed the vaccination series as of Monday.
In Rock County, 38,088 residents have received at least one shot and 1.47 million people in Wisconsin have received one dose as of Monday. A total of 23,499 county residents have completed the vaccination series, as 860,062 residents statewide have completed vaccination.
In Winnebago County, Illinois a total of 37,310 people (13.1%) have received both doses. Statewide, 1.77 million people have been fully vaccinated, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data shows.
Beloit and Janesville combined reported fewer than 55 new COVID-19 cases since last week, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Rock County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Monday, DHS data shows.
A total of 14,636 cases and 164 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in March of 2020. A total of 74,377 negative tests have been completed, along with 14,323 recoveries and 149 active cases remain in the county.
The statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 2.3%.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County, last updated on March 19, show four patients receiving care for the virus across county hospitals.
Beloit and Janesville reported a combined total of 52 new COVID-19 cases since March 15, a decrease of seven cases from last week when 59 new cases were reported in both municipalities.
In Beloit, 33 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since March 15, bringing the citywide total to 4,839 cases. A total of 24,007 negative tests have been reported in the city and 4,723 residents have recovered, an increase of 58 negative tests and 20 recoveries since last week.
In Janesville, 19 cases were reported since March 15, as 6,270 cases have been reported citywide. A total of 34,673 negative tests have been reported as 6,146 people have recovered, an increase of 354 negative tests and 16 recoveries since last week.
Beloit’s death rate (1.44%) remains higher than Janesville’s which is 0.94%.
In outlying Rock County communities, Clinton reported 440 cases; Edgerton reported 933 cases; Evansville reported 675 cases; Milton reported 895 cases and there were 584 cases in unincorporated parts of the county.
As of Monday, Dane County reported 41,637 cases and 288 deaths; Green County reported 3,278 cases and 16 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,949 cases and 133 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 338 cases and no virus-related deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 572,770 cases and 6,576 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 24 admissions on Monday as 27,126 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.8% as an estimated 6,163 cases remain active, DHS data shows.
Winnebago County in Illinois reported 17 new cases and no additional virus-related death on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 28,857 cases and 448 deaths.
On Monday, Boone County reported 6,039 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 8,518 cases and 117 deaths; Ogle County reported 5,260 cases and 78 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,212 cases and 78 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 1,220 cases and 22 additional virus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,223,083 cases and 21,103 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 2.9% and the recovery rate of 98%.