A third death from COVID-19 has been reported in Rock County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
In total, 56 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rock County, with 993 having tested negative. Out of the 56 positive cases, 5% have been fatal, DHS data shows, with the county having a rate of 34.6 COVID-19 cases per 100, residents.
In counties neighboring Rock County, 334 cases and 12 deaths have been reported in Dane County; 37 cases and no deaths in Walworth County; nine cases and no deaths in Green County, DHS data shows.
As of Sunday, DHS reported 3,341 positive cases and 144 deaths in Wisconsin, with 29% of all cases resulting in hospitalizations.
In Winnebago County in Illinois, 105 positive cases and seven deaths were reported by the Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD) on Sunday. The latest death was a county resident in his 90s.
Health department data shows that a majority of cases include those between the ages of 20 and 60-years-old.
In counties neighboring Winnebago County, Boone County reported nine cases and one death; 34 cases and one death in DeKalb County; 18 cases in Ogle County, eight in Stephenson County and 229 cases in McHenry County with six deaths, data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows.
Across Illinois, 20,852 cases and 720 deaths were reported as of Sunday, according to IDPH data.
