BELOIT — As of Wednesday, The Lincoln Academy had accepted 377 students out of its target of 400 students with a majority of them coming from the Beloit School District, according to data provided by The Lincoln Academy.
“The response to open enrollment was overwhelmingly positive,” said CEO Kristi Cole in an interview Wednesday. “We’ve reached 94% of our enrollment target and will continue to accept applications on a first-come, first-served basis until all grades are full.”
As of Tuesday, The Lincoln Academy’s racial breakdown of students is as follows: Black, 17.5%; Hispanic, 38.4%; White; 35.8%, Two or more races, 7.8%; and Asian, 0.5%, according to data provided. The data will fluctuate as more students enroll.
To compare, the Beloit School District’s racial makeup during the 2019-2020 school year was as follows: Black, 22.9%; Hispanic, 33.8%; White, 34.1%; Two or more races, 7.9%; Asian, 0.8%; American Indian, 0.5% and Pacific Isle; 0.1%.
Cole said there is still room for students to enroll at The Lincoln Academy in kindergarten, first, second, and sixth grades. On Monday there was a lottery only for K4 students, with eight students placed on the waiting list. Seventh grade filled up on Wednesday.
The video of the lottery is on The Lincoln Academy website at TheLincolnAcademyBeloit.com and was broadcast on Facebook live.
“Parents received acceptance letters in the mail and have until April 1 to accept their seat,” Cole said.
Applications will continue to be accepted throughout the entire year. Scholars will be put on the wait list if no seats are available. If enrolled students move or change their status, those on the wait list might be able to get in.
The plan is to have 50 students in two sessions of each grade level, but the school has planned for up to 52 students to account for attrition.
The new charter school, which is under construction at 608 Henry Ave., began enrolling students Feb. 1 and is scheduled to open this fall. There is space for 400 students in the first year, and at full capacity it will take up to 700 students. The first year the school will offer K4 through second grades and sixth through ninth grades. Tuition is free for families because the academy is a taxpayer-supported school authorized through the University of Wisconsin System.
The students who were accepted as of Tuesday are currently enrolled in the following school districts: Beloit School District, 222; Beloit Turner, 16; Chicago Public Schools, 2; Clinton, 9; Evansville, 1; Flossmoor, 1; Harlem, 1; home schooled, 2; Janesville, 6; Kenosha, 2; McFarland, 3; Merrill Area, 2; Monroe, 1; Milwaukee Public Schools, 1; Parkview, 2; private school, 31, and South Beloit Community School District, 1.
Cole explained that all of the families currently live in Beloit and are sending their children to different school districts in person or online. For example, the Merrill School District and McFarland School District are both online schools children in Beloit are attending. All the children have a parent or guardian with Wisconsin residence.
As of Tuesday, there were 51 additional students registered for 4K and 18 in kindergarten who are not currently enrolled in a school district.
“We welcome families from the communities to come and we appreciate people’s overwhelming interest in Lincoln Academy,” Cole said.
Cole said The Lincoln Academy has hired more than 50% of its staff and is officially part of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction database.