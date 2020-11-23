Thanksgiving travel is expected to be drastically down from past years as forecasters predict a steep drop in people hitting the road for the holidays.
According to AAA Travel, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including health concerns and high unemployment, are impacting Americans’ decisions to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. A study by AAA estimates at least a 10% drop in travel, the largest one-year decrease since the Great Recession of 2008.
“The wait-and-see travel trend continues to impact final travel decisions, especially for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “The decision to travel is a personal one. For those who are considering making a trip, the majority will go by car, which provides the flexibility to modify holiday travel plans up until the day of departure.”
Last year, an estimated 55 million Americans traveled 50 miles or more during the Thanksgiving week. This year, AAA estimates less than 50 million will travel 50 miles or more in the United States.
Vehicle traffic is expected to decrease 4.3% from 2019 and air travel is expected to be down 47.5% from last year. The drop in holiday air travel would be the largest one-year decrease on record, the AAA analysis said. Traffic volume is expected to be less than in years past, but travelers in major urban areas will experience increased delays at popular bottlenecks, up to 30% above normal pandemic congestion levels.
“Though fewer people will be traveling this Thanksgiving, we expect more holiday drivers than we had over the last few holidays during COVID-19,” said Bob Pishue, Transportation Analyst at INRIX, a data analytics firm. “Drivers should plan alternate routes and departure times to avoid traffic jams.”
To minimize the number of stops along the way, pack meals, extra snacks and drinks in addition to an emergency roadside kit. Before you head out, be sure your vehicle is ready for the trip to avoid a breakdown along the way. AAA expects to rescue more than 413,000 Americans at the roadside this Thanksgiving.
Although public health officials are recommending people avoid traveling for Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued guidance for those who do decide to make the trek home for the holiday.
If you do travel the CDC recommends:
• Check travel restrictions before you go.
• Get your flu shot before you travel.
• Always wear a mask in public settings, when using public transportation, and when around people who you don’t live with.
• Stay at least 6 feet apart from anyone who does not live with you.
• Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your mask, eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Bring extra supplies, such as masks and hand sanitizer.
• Know when to delay your travel.