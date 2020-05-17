Rock County saw 23 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases from Friday as two testing sites in Beloit drew hundreds of people over the weekend to get tested for the virus that’s killed 453 people in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Health Services (DHS).
No new deaths were reported between Friday and Sunday in Rock County, after the county’s 14th death was reported on Thursday.
In Beloit, 474 tests were administered Friday, with health officials expecting a spike in local case numbers due to the increased testing at drive-through sites held at Telfer Park and Krueger Park by the Wisconsin National Guard.
A total of 25 specimen collection teams from the Wisconsin National Guard continue to operate across Wisconsin supporting local health departments to increase the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity.
COVID-19 testing in Beloit at both locations will continue through May 22 from 11 a.m.—7 p.m. For more information on the local testing sites, visit beloitwi.gov.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 537 cases and 25 deaths; Green County reported 44 cases and no deaths and Walworth County reported 280 cases and 12 deaths, DHS data from Sunday shows.
Across Wisconsin, 12,543 cases and 453 virus-related deaths were reported on Sunday, an increase of 356 cases and no new deaths.
The last day no new deaths were reported in Wisconsin was on March 29, DHS data shows.
Winnebago County in Illinois reported 57 new cases and no new deaths on Sunday, bringing the county’s total up to 1,501 cases and 41 deaths, the Winnebago County Health Department reported. The updated list of locations of concern by the health department includes Alden Alma Nelson Manor, Amberwood Care Centre, Anam Care, The Atrium, Crimson Pointe, Forrest City Rehab and Nursing, Goldie B. Floberg Center, Lincolnshire Place, Milestone, River Bluff Nursing Home, Robert Webb Terrace, Rock River Health Care, Rockford Rescue Mission, Rosecrance Griffin Williamson Campus, St. Anne Ascension Living, Stepping Stones of Rockford, Vane Matre and the Winnebago County Jail.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 290 cases and 14 deaths; DeKalb County reported 251 cases and two deaths; McHenry County reported 1,083 cases and 57 deaths; Ogle County reported 170 cases and two deaths; and Stephenson County reported 150 cases and one death, data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Sunday shows.
In Illinois, IDPH reported 1,734 new cases and additional 51 deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total up to 94,191 cases and 4,177 deaths.
