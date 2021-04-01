JANESVILLE—Public health officials in Rock County are reminding the public that a local face mask requirement remains in effect even after a ruling earlier this week by the Wisconsin Supreme Court that struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ latest statewide mask order.
The City of Beloit also has a face mask requirement in place to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“COVID-19 cases in Rock County have been increasing recently and there is at least one new variant in our community. It is important to keep following all prevention guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” said Health Officer Katrina Harwood.
The county’s mask order remains in effect until May 5, while the City of Beloit order remains in place indefinitely until further action by the Beloit City Council.
Even as vaccination rates continue to climb, Harwood asked residents to continue to wear a mask, keep their distance, wash hands, avoid crowds and minimize indoor time with non-household members.
“Those who are fully vaccinated can safely be around other fully vaccinated people without a mask,” Harwood said. “Fully vaccinated means it has been 2 weeks or more since your only dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine or your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.”
Daily test positivity rates continue to remain higher than previous months in Rock County and more broadly in Wisconsin, along with increasing figures across the state line in Winnebago County and throughout Illinois, according to public health data published by both states.
In Rock County, the health department reports that the county had a daily test positivity rate of 7% on Thursday. Statewide, Wisconsin’s daily test positivity rate is 2.9%, up from 2% last month.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, the county is experiencing a 4.9% daily test positivity rate as the statewide average in Illinois is now 4%, up from 2% in past months.
Over 2.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin, as Illinois has administered over 4.3 million doses, public health data from both states shows.
A total of 2,890,231 vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin as 1,810,361 people have received one dose (31.1% of the state’s population) and 1,076,380 people (18.5% of state population) have completed the vaccination series.
As of Thursday, a total of 45,382 people in Rock County (27.8%) have received at least one vaccine dose. A total of 28,568 people in the county (17.5%) have completed vaccination, DHS data shows.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported nine new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related death on Thursday, according to DHS data.
A total of 14,791 cases and 163 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in March of 2020. A total of 75,266 negative tests have been completed, as an estimated 220 active cases remain in the county.
A total of 9 hospitalizations in Rock County were reported as of March 30, the day most recent data was available.
Across Wisconsin, 517 cases and three additional virus-related deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 577,712 cases and 6,625 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 40 admissions on Thursday as 27,638 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.6% as an estimated 6,980 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 63 new cases and two additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 29,362 cases and 454 deaths.
The state reports that a total of 121,236 vaccines have been administered to Winnebago County residents as 45,616 people (16.06%) completed vaccination in the county. Statewide, a total of 4,375,171 vaccinations have been administered to-date.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 3,526 new cases and 25 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,248,111 cases and 21,326 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 2.7% and the recovery rate of 98%.
There have been over 30.27 million COVID-19 cases reported in the United States since the pandemic began.
and the virus has caused 549,098 deaths in the nation. More than 99.56 million people nationwide have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as over 56.08 million people who have completed vaccination, CDC data shows.