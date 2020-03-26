BELOIT—Telemedicine options for those seeking health care continue to expand across the country as health care providers learn to adapt during the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak.
Telemedicine is the practice of using technology to delver health care at a distance and health care professionals say the practice increases access to medical care and reduces overall health care costs.
Beloit Health System has introduced telemedicine options for physicians, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roger Kapoor said the practice could help doctors evaluate potential symptoms of COVID-19.
“Telemedicine can absolutely be used to assess for COVID-19,” Kapoor said. “Using telemedicine is one of the ways we can fight the coronavirus by practicing social distancing and minimizing exposure to both our healthcare workers and most vulnerable patients.”
Those who are deemed appropriate for COVID-19 would then be directed to the health system’s free-standing COVID-19 testing center located at the At-Home Healthcare facility, 1904 E. Huebbe Parkway. The testing site is open from 9 a.m.—5 p.m., Monday through Friday, according to the Beloit Health System website.
Telemedicine is currently being covered by nearly all insurance companies the same way it would be if you walked into our convenient care or doctor’s office. For those without insurance, a self-pay option is available at the time of registration, Kapoor said.
“While telemedicine has a myriad number of advantages, it can not replace the Emergency Room,” Kapoor said. “In other words, if you are experiencing symptoms of a more serious nature, you should physically go to the Emergency Room to be evaluated.”
If a person is worried that they have been exposed to COVID-19, the health system asks they call the hotline at 800-303-5770 and a medical professional will determine if a test should be administered.
At the state level, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill in November of 2019 that expanded Medicaid’s telemedicine coverage. The law established definitions for telemedicine and requires Medicaid to reimburse for a range of health services including remote patient monitoring.
Currently around 76% of hospitals in the nation connect with patients and consulting practitioners at a distance through the use of video and other technology, according to the American Telemedicine Association.
