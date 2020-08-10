BELOIT—Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra (TCCO) is planning its first ever rummage sale.
The rummage sale marks TCCO’s third outdoor fundraiser designed to drum up funds this summer. There will be a bounty of toys, clothes, kitchen items, home and yard decor, garden pots, small furniture and more.
“Support the arts and treasure hunt at the same time,” said TCCO Business and Marketing Manager Shannon Schoville.
The fundraising rummage sale is set for 9—5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.—3 p.m. on Sunday at 2067 Prairie Ave.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, TCCO has been getting creative with its fundraisers. Friends, family members and orchestra board members have all contributed items.
Typically TCCO does one fundraiser per summer as it’s so busy with concerts. Due to the pandemic, TCCO has a little extra time to devote to fundraising. This summer it held a comedy night with comedian Sonya White in July outside of Boxcars in Clinton. With lots of room to social distance, it was a successful event, Schoville said.
TCCO also had an outdoor live music event on July 25 at Lakeview Campground in Milton, which went well.
TCCO’s mission is to entertain and educate the community through performances of classical music, Broadway tunes, and orchestral pop and contemporary music during the summer months. Despite the pandemic, TCCO held three live stream concerts, and one which was live-stream and in person this summer.
“The live stream events gave us quite a bit of exposure because they are reaching more people outside of this area who may otherwise not see or hear us,” Schoville said.
To stay safe, all of TCCO’s concerts this summer involved ensembles and soloists of no more than six or seven people on stage at once. Musicians wore masks as necessary, socially distanced and washed their hands regularly.
The orchestra is composed of professional and semi-professional musicians from all walks of life and often features guest artists at its concerts. It provides a variety of classical and POPs music to the people of the South/Central Wisconsin and Stateline region during the summer months.
TCCO has given away the Nie Young Artists Scholarships for music lessons or instrument purchases for the past six years through donors and grants. The scholarships, named in honor of TCCO Executive Director Ian Nie’s mother, are designed to foster the talents of emerging artists.