BELOIT—Turtle Chamber Creek Orchestra (TCCO) is inviting everyone to a lineup of fundraisers and concerts this summer, according to TCCO Business and Marketing Manager Shannon Schoville.
“With COVID-19 concerns ongoing and many of our performing arts counterparts canceling events, we are hoping to offer live outdoor alternatives for people to attend to get a break from everything else going on in the world,” Schoville said.
The first fundraiser, A Funky Comedy Night, will open with Dem Horny Funkers starting at 6 p.m. followed by comedian Sonya White at 7:30 p.m. on July 11 at Boxcars in Clinton. The cost is $20 per person in advance or $25 at the door. There also will be a silent auction, 50-50 raffles over the course of the evening. Tickets can be purchased by calling 608-207-3057 or contact Boxcars Pub.
TCCO will be holding an all-day live music event on July 25 at Lakeview Bar and Grill in Edgerton at the Lakeview campground. It will feature area bands including the Time Travelers, Curb Appeal and Dem Horny Funkers. There also will be 50-50 raffles and prize raffles. More information will be on the TCCO Facebook page.
The Musica Maxima Series will be held at First Congregational Church in Beloit starting at 3 p.m. on Aug. 2. Guest artists include Bill Fuller and Matthew Pickart among others. People can watch it via livestream on Facebook or attend live.
TCCO will host two virtual concerts at 3 p.m. on June 28 and at 3 p.m. on July 12 featuring a variety of small ensembles and guest soloists.
TCCO’s mission is to entertain and educate the community through performances of classical music, Broadway tunes, and orchestral pop and contemporary music during the summer months.
The orchestra is composed of professional and semi-professional musicians from all walks of life and often features guest artists at its concerts. It provides a variety of classical and POPs music to the people of the South/Central Wisconsin and Stateline region during the summer months.
TCCO has given away the Nie Young Artists Scholarships for music lessons or instrument purchases for the past six years through donors and grants. The scholarships, named in honor of TCCO Executive Director Ian Nie’s mother, are designed to foster the talents of emerging artists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.