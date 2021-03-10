BELOIT—The Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra (TCCO) is coming out of the pandemic stronger than ever and ready to treat audiences to live musicians on stage.
“We will be performing live music in our concerts this summer. There will be new music and guest artists and local talent featured,” said TCCO Business Manager Shannon Schoville.
It’s first concert—set for 3 p.m. on June 20 at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion at Riverside Park in Beloit is tentatively scheduled pending city approval.
TCCO’s subsequent concerts are all approved and ready to go.
After the June 20 concert, TCCO will perform at 3 p.m. on June 27 at First Baptist Church in Clinton; at 3 p.m. on July 11 at Chorus in downtown Stoughton; at 7 p.m. on July 17 at First Lutheran Church in Janesville (outdoors, weather permitting); and at 3 p.m. on Aug. 1 at First Congregational Church in Beloit.
As always, admission is free but any free will donations offered at the concert will be appreciated. If anyone is interested in volunteering or supporting the orchestra they can email shannonsoprano@gmail.com or nieji@beloit.edu.
Mask and social distance mandates which are in place at the time of the concerts will be followed.
The full TCCO is composed of 30-35 string players who will wear masks as needed. The concerts may consist of the full orchestra or smaller ensembles.
Schoville said TCCO came out of the pandemic stronger.
“Last summer we had four live stream concerts that went over very well. We were in a position where we could pivot and our musicians were happy to have the opportunity to perform. We even managed to hold a few fundraisers and came out of the pandemic in a very solid financial position,” Schoville said.
TCCO held its annual youth scholarship competition via video submission in January.
“Because of the pandemic we shared their video performances on social media instead of having a traditional winners’ concert. We might reschedule a concert for later this year but that is yet to be determined,” Schoville said.
TCCO will not hold its annual youth strings camp this year, but is planning to return with it in July of 2022.
Schoville said there are outdoor fundraisers tentatively scheduled for May 22 at BOXCARS Pub & Grub in Clinton. Fore more information on TCCO or any of the events, visit the “Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra” Facebook page.