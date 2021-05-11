CLINTON—Ready for some live music to benefit a good cause?
The Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra (TCCO) is hosting CJ Solar live in the LOT at BOXCARS Pub & Grub, 108 Allen St. on May 22.
The LOT is BOXCARS outdoor event venue. Doors open at 5 p.m and the show starts at 7 p.m.
“Solar is an up-and-coming singer and songwriter whose music is a cross between southern rock and modern country,” said TCCO Business Manager Shannon Schoville. “He’s already written two number one hits.”
Tickets are $20 a person, and they can be purchased online at www.nightout.com. People can search for Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra or look under the events tab.
“The evening also will include a silent auction, and we are trying to put together a live auction for one special item,” Schoville said.
Some of the silent auction items include original artwork by local artists, gift cards to restaurants and gift baskets from local businesses.
If attendees like, they can go early and have drinks and dinner at the bar and then go outside or they can purchase hamburgers, hot dogs and grill food in the outdoor venue.
“We will be encouraging everyone to observe COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time,” Schoville added.
TCCO has five concerts planned for this summer, two of which are outdoor and three which are indoor. For dates and venues people can visit www.turtlecreekchamberorechestra.net.
TCCO is composed of professional and semi-professional musicians from all walks of life and often features guest artists at its concerts. It provides a variety of classical and POPs music to the people of the South/Central Wisconsin and Stateline region during the summer months.
TCCO has given away the Nie Young Artists Scholarships for music lessons or instrument purchases for the past six years through donors and grants. The scholarships, named in honor of TCCO Executive Director Ian Nie’s mother, are designed to foster the talents of emerging artists.
Solar’s new release, the five-song “Get Away With It,” has been released by Sea Gayle Records. The first single, “Airplane,” is taking off at country radio and is already his highest charting single to date. His debut single, “Tallboy,” has garnered over two million streams on Spotify and the music video hit #1 on the fan-voted CMT 12 Pack Countdown after spending 13 weeks in the countdown. The followup single, “Just Another Day in the Country,” was one of the fastest rising and highest charting debut singles for an independent artist, according to his website at https://www.cjsolar.com.