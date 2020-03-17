As cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) increase across the nation, the supply chain surrounding vital test kits for the virus remains fragile, health experts say.
As of Tuesday, Beloit Health System tested 41 people for COVID-19, with four tests coming back from the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene as negative, said Beloit Health System Medical Director Dr. Roger Kapoor.
Kapoor said the health system was monitoring testing supply options as health systems across the country grapple with testing shortages.
“As an organization, BHS continues to explore other supply options, and continues to work cloesly with vendors, local and state health departments and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in obtaining additional supplies to meet demand,” Kapoor said.
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville postponed non-life threatening, non-urgent surgeries and medical procedures, but a spokesperson declined to answer questions Tuesday about testing because “the COVID-19 situation is changing so rapidly.”
Mercyhealth Medical Officer John Dorsey confirmed that as of March 17, the health system had “an adequate amount of tests to meet demand.”
Drive-through testing is only available for patients who have a physician referral for testing, said Mercyhealth Medical Director Mark Goelzer.
Goelzer confirmed the health system has set up drive-through testing sites for those potentially infected by COVID-19 in Wisconsin and Illinois.
Mercyhealth reported the first case of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, Illinois on March 15 following a positive test on a patient at Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford.
Patients needed care for common conditions are encouraged to use virtual visit services online at both Mercyhealth and SSM Health.
When asked about the total number of people tested in Winnebago County, a representative for the health department declined to comment, citing policy that the department only comments on positive cases.
SwedishAmerican Health in Rockford has “enough swabs to test people who need tests,” according to a media representative.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 72 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Wisconsin by the Department of Health Services, with 1,038 having been tested.
In Illinois, 160 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in 15 counties. Illinois recorded its first COVID-19 death Tuesday, which was a woman in Chicago who was in her 60s, according to the Illinois Governor’s Office.
Tests received by the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene “far exceeds their daily capacity,” DHS secretary designee Andrea Hart.
The state lab and DHS will prioritize two tiers of cases for testing, including critically ill patients; hospitalizations with COVID-19 symptoms; health care workers with unexplained fevers regardless of hospitalization or people hospitalized with unexplained fever/COVID-19 symptoms.
The state currently has the capacity to run COVID-19 testing, but the supply chain remains fragile, according to Assistant Director of the Communicable Disease Division at the Wisconsin State Laboratory Dr. Allen Bateman.
“We have a decent number of supplies currently, but it’s fragile because so many labs nationwide are scaling up testing,” Bateman said. “To avoid depleting the supply, we are currently working with our partners at DHS to prioritize available tests.
The tests for COVID-19 are complicated, Bateman said, requiring multiple ingredients—just like a recipe for cookies.
“You need those different ingredients but if you don’t have one of them, you can’t produce results,” Bateman said. “We are definitely not going to run out today or the next day, but the supplies that we do have are not unlimited.”
Despite evidence of community spread, the state health department recommends only high-risk or hospitalized patients who show symptoms be tested for COVID-19.
People with mild symptoms and no other major health concerns do not need to be tested and should self quarantine, said Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officers for the bureau of communicable diseases. Local health officials urge people with symptoms to call their doctor before coming into a facility, unless they are in need of immediate care.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and trouble breathing. Most healthy people under the age of 60 recover at home without need to see a doctor, Westergaard said.
If an individual is concerned about being at risk, they should contact their primary care physician. If you are having mild symptoms (cough, sore throad, low grade fever) you are being asked to stay home and voluntarily self-quarantine. If your symptoms worsen and you develop a fever of 100.4 or higher, please call the Beloit Health System hotline at 800-303-5770 for further instructions. If you develop difficulty breathing call 911 or the BHS Emergency Department at 608=364-5151.
Additional reporting provided by Ashley McCallum with Adams Publishing Group.
