BELOIT — The public learned a little bit more about the Beloit School District Superintendent finalists at virtual forums for the staff and community Monday night hosted by the Wisconsin Association of School Boards. The forums via Zoom allowed staff members and those in the public to submit questions.
Presenting were Beloit interim Superintendent Dan Keyser, Aldine Independent School District Executive Director of Leadership Development Dana Arreola and Cleveland Metropolitan School District Area Superintendent/Network Leader Lorenzo Russell.
The new permanent superintendent is expected to be selected on Feb. 4 and announced to the public on Feb. 5, according to Board President Megan Miller.
”We are meeting to review background and references in closed session on Feb. 1,” Miller said.
Dana Arreola noted she has more than 20 years of experience in education. She said she is open to ideas from staff and the public.
When asked how she would retain educators and support them, Arreola said she will be open to their input and she will share her ideas as well.
“Just being collaborative and letting them have a place at the table,” she said in answering how to support and retain teachers. “And being transparent.”
She said she would work with the board of education and she wants to get to know them by spending one-on-one time with them.
Arreola noted there are initiatives that were introduced in her current school district in the Houston area that could be successful in Beloit. She said her current district has faced similar challenges that are being experienced in Beloit and she thinks the initiatives she has in mind will be successful here.
Regarding recruiting more Black teachers, Arreola said she would work with human resources to work on a recruitment plan. However, she cautioned it is not always possible to hire only to address diversity because you want to hire the person who best fits the job.
Regarding student discipline, she said it starts with having a clear code of conduct. If the rules are clear, the ways to address discipline should be clear. She believes in restorative practices, and she believes in providing a safe environment conducive for learning.
Lorenzo Russell said he started his 23-year career in education in Chicago. He said his parents still live in Chicago and they are looking forward to him moving closer to home.
He believes it is important to engage all stakeholders in a school district, including parents, teachers and students. He wants to get to know the staff members and the community members as he works to set goals for the district.
He said his core beliefs are transparency, making decisions that are in the best interest of students, equity, collaboration and continuing to improve. He said transparency is key to building trust. He said he and his leadership team always should be asking themselves when making decisions, is it what is best for the kids. Concerning equity, he wants to make sure everyone has equal access and opportunity in the school district. And, collaboration is key to making any plan work.
“I know I can’t do the work alone. I want to set up an environment that allows us to challenge each other,” Russell said.
He said student discipline is important, but he believes kicking students out of school cannot be the only solution. He has been working in schools that employ restorative practice and he believes students need to be able to talk out their problems. However be believes the learning environment should be preserved.
Dan Keyser started his 23-year career in education in Janesville and for most of his career he has worked in the Beloit/Janesville area. He has lived in Janesville for about 15 years.
He said his time in Beloit as interim superintendent has presented some challenges. Because the district has experienced a good deal of leadership and staff changes, there has been a lot of stopping and starting as rebuilding has been going on.
“I feel we’ve been stumbling—at least that’s how I feel,” he said.
He said he has been actively working to rebuild trust and partnerships in the community.
Keyser said he looks forward to continuing to work with the board of education and dig into specific strategies to make the district better.
In response to a question about supporting teachers, who in recent years have been the target of criticism, Keyser said he is in awe of educators and the job they are doing.
“The dedication we have for our students is something to be held in awe,” he said.
He said through the staff surveys, he is allowing teachers to give input into the direction of the district—what is working and where improvements are needed.