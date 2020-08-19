BELOIT—Sun Valley’s Presbyterian Church’s Strawberry Festival: the COVID-Edition will offer pulled pork sandwiches and chips, water and a strawberry shortcake cupcake via a drive-through event set for 4-8 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the church at 1650 Sun Valley Drive. It will cost $8 a meal.
The Strawberry Festival, which typically raises $9,000 to $10,000 for church missions and area charities, had to be postponed from its original date of June 20 due to COVID-19 and restrictions on gathering sizes. In the past the event featured strawberry desserts, a crepe breakfast, outdoor craft vendors, kids carnival, entertainment and more.
Loyal volunteers including Festival Queen Ruth Eucker, Chair Caryn Mellom, Volunteer Ed Chapman and Pastor Dave Ewing started brainstorming ways to keep the festival going. The group went from meeting once a month to once a week to come up with a safe alternative.
With the church’s spacious kitchen, the group decided it would be able to prepare food in a sterile environment with few people. Volunteers could be spaced out, with some with hand-held two way radios outside to communicate orders inside.
Guests would be able to drive in off of Sun Valley Drive, get their food and exit on Poff Street. Signs and cones will be directing the way.
Chapman joked it will be like picking up fast food, only better.
Mellom said Strawberry Festival Queen Ruth Eucker, 92, might come and wave.
“Oh, I will,” Eucker added.
The organizers wanted to keep the name of Strawberry Festival by including a strawberry baked good. A big hit at the earlier festivals has been the pulled pork which was added to the menu as well. There will be 250 dinners available for purchase.
Proceeds will go to Caritas, Beloit Regional Hospice, the Domestic Violence Survivors Center, Family Promise and the Dutter House along with a national missions program through the Presbyterian church.
People can also give additional donations at GoFundMe at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/strawberry-festival-covid-edition
If the Aug. 29 event goes well, organizers are considering another similar event.
“This is our way to keep supporting charity during the pandemic,” Mellom said. “If it goes well, we will do it again.”
Ewing said the festival helps to support important mission work in the community. Domestic violence, homelessness and hunger continue on during the pandemic, and organizations need support.
“Our excitement is to raise that money so, despite the pandemic, we can help these programs keep going,” Ewing said.