Law enforcement agencies in Winnebago County, Illinois say they will be ready to enforce Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order directing residents to stay home until April 7 due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The order took effect at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 and runs through April 7.
The broad order shuttered many businesses, but people still can buy groceries, carry-out orders from restaurants, medications from pharmacies, fuel for their vehicles, seek healthcare services and other essentials.
All roads including interstate highways and tollways will remain open.
Some essential businesses referenced by Pritzker include but aren’t limited to local government, law enforcement, health care facilities, daycare centers, agriculture, grocery stores, banks, veterinarians, laundromats, media outlets and infrastructure-based jobs.
Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said Sunday no issues were reported following the order taking effect over the weekend.
“It’s a self-monitoring-type thing,” Caruana said.
The sheriff’s comments echo what Pritzker said last week.
Pritzker said the state “didn’t have the capacity or the desire” to police every individual’s behavior. Enforcement comes in many forms and the first and best option is to rely on Illinoisans to be good members of the communities and good citizens working together to keep each other safe. I’ve instructed law enforcement to monitor for violations and to take action when necessary but that is not an option anyone prefers.”
Rockford Police Department Chief Dan O’Shea said arrests due to the order by officers from the county’s largest law enforcement agency would be a “last resort.”
“We will use enforcement action only in extreme situations and we will routinely try and work with the public to help them understand the necessity and the validity of the order,” O’Shea said. “Arrests will be the absolute last resort but it goes without saying that any persons committing or causing any violence to be committed in our community, would be arrested immediately.”
South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman said the department would be ready to act if needed.
“We’re hoping that everyone does their due diligence, but if it’s problematic we will issue cease and desist orders to businesses,” Truman said.
In Illinois, 1,049 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths have been reported, with five cases in Winnebago County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Sunday. New cases have been reported in neighboring counties of Jo Daviess and Stephenson.
A patient in his or her 70s tested positive for coronavirus in Jo Daviess County and a patient in his or her teens tested positive in Stephenson County.
In Wisconsin, 381 positive cases and four deaths have been reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Three positive cases have been identified in Rock County, three in Walworth County and two in Jefferson County as of Sunday afternoon.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers did not issue a shelter in place order, but he did ask that non-essential businesses close and restaurants continue to not provide dine-in service and only offer carry-out service.
