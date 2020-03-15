Area events continue to be canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19 while the Stateline Family YMCA continues to offer some childcare services.
YMCA
The Stateline Family YMCA announced Sunday it was closing its facilities at 5 p.m. on March 15. and will reopen at 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31. This includes the Ironworks Branch, Roscoe Branch, Stateline YMCA Gymnastics Center and the YMCA Youth Sports Complex.
The Department of Children and Family Services is allowing the YMCA to continue offering childcare in its licensed childcare for children 5 years and under at both the Ironworks and Roscoe branches. However, this could change at any time.
Chamber Dinner
The Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce sent members an email announcing it made the decision to postpone its 93rd Annual Dinner which was scheduled for March 24.
A new date for the dinner is scheduled for June 30. Those who ordered tickets for the original date, will have the tickets honored for June 30. Those who are unable to make the new date can obtain a full refund.
Miss Beloit
Due to Beloit Memorial High School cancelling all community events, the public Miss Beloit event set for March 28 will be cancelled. Miss Beloit is still going to run a competition, but will not be holding a public competition. More details will be coming, organizers said.
Addams Family musical
The Addams Family by Beloit Memorial High School theater students, a new musical comedy, has been officially rescheduled for May 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. and May 31 at 2 p.m.
Central Christian Church
Central Christian Church announced it would not hold in-person services at any of its campuses this weekend but was scheduled to hold online services Saturday at 5 p.m. or Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at http://centralbeloit.churchonline.org
Rock County Sheriff’s Office
Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said there would be changes to how the office responds to calls for service.
He said officers may not respond to EMS calls unless absolutely needed. Minor reports should be made over the phone.
“We have to anticipate some of our workforce is going to contract this virus and we have to minimize chances of exposure,” Knudson said.
