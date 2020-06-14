SOUTH BELOIT — Restaurants in the Stateline Area have adapted like all other businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, while continuing to dish out local favorites to customers now able to dine in outdoor seatings.
Outdoor dining has been allowed in Illinois for two weeks while Wisconsin businesses opened back up following Memorial Day weekend.
Under Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, indoor dining at restaurants could be allowed as early as June 26. That is when Phase 4 of the plan is planned to be initiated, which also would allow gatherings of up to 50 people.
For the last eight years, Neli’s Family Restaurant owner Zendel Imeri says South Beloit residents have always supported him, and that support was apparent as the popular breakfast and dinner spot eyed setting up a large, 60-seat outdoor dining area.
“You were either forced to invest in outdoor furniture, or you do what we did,” Imeri said. “We partnered with a supporter locally to provide our outdoor seating canopy. That’s direct support from the community. People see you and they want to help out.”
Imeri also made the move to keep all 13 Neli’s employees even when the restaurant stopped indoor dining due to the pandemic.
“Everyone has a family and everyone has bills,” Imeri said. “Everyone has shorter hours, but we’re all working. It’s been rough, but I mean we’ve been getting used to the whole situation. Everyone’s been supporting us for months now.”
When indoor seating is allowed by Illinois, Imeri said patrons should check out the remodeling that’s been done inside Nelli’s.
“We just got done with everything and they shut down operations due to COVID,” Imeri said. “We didn’t think it would go this long but we’ve been adapting as best we can. I can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve done.”
At Artisan Pub in South Beloit, co-owners Bob and Beth Larsen made plans in 2019 to open a patio. When COVID-19 shutdown indoor dining, that past plan helped give the restaurant a jump on getting settled into the unorthodox serving groove.
“It’s been going pretty well,” Beth Larsen said. “I think we adapted very well given the situation, just like everyone else, how quickly we had to switch gears from dine-in to strictly carryout and outdoor seating. We were very thankful that we started the plan for the patio area last fall and it worked out well for us.”
Larsen said without social media groups that support small businesses, Artisan would be in trouble.
“It’s really been a saving grace,” Larsen said. “Without it, I feel like we might be really struggling. We are very fortunate to have the support we do from the community. That means everything to us.”
Artisan soon will have a new summer menu, and residents can still get their growlers filled while dining outdoors. Artisan offers the widest selection of brews from South Beloit-based Off-Kilter Brewing by Jim Goecks, Larsen said.
As Wisconsin reopened ahead of Illinois, Larsen said the impact was noticeable with some customers opting to cross the state line for indoor dining.
“It’s hurt us some,” she said. “It’s been a struggle since Wisconsin opened back up. We’re right on the border so it really impacts us.”
In Rockton, Al’s Main Street Tap owner Albert Pipitone said COVID-19 completely changed the sports bar’s opening plans.
The new bar had plans to open for the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament in March, but the opening was pushed back to May 29, Pipitone said.
“We appreciate everyone supporting us,” Pipitone said. “It’s a rough time for a business to open, but I really think everything happens fora reason and it gave us an opportunity to do a soft opening and get the right crew.”
A food menu is expected in the near future, but for now visitors can enjoy drinks on the patio.
In having to learn how to adapt to opening a business during a challenging time, Pipitone said he’s relied on his experience watching his parent’s, owners of Sam’s Pizza in Rockton.
“My parents have been great mentors to learn from on how to run a small family owned business,” he said. “We look forward to bringing something new to downtown Rockton.”
Once indoor seating is allowed and sports leagues come back, Pipitone said he can’t wait to get fully open.
“I am really looking forward to our future here in Rockton,” he added.
