BELOIT — Stateline Area residents are looking back on the past 12 months as a valuable growing experience after weathering numerous challenges, chief among them being the pandemic.
On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 virus was a pandemic, and what followed were stay at home orders, business closings, restrictions or outright bans on outdoor gatherings, and more.
Several community members responded to a Beloit Daily News prompt on Facebook regarding what they experienced or what their memories were of the start of the pandemic. Some said they have learned to appreciate their lives more and not take things for granted.
Many residents also described having more motivation to read and take part in healthy activities or lifestyles. Others also recalled taking on long-desired home improvement projects.
Tina Bennett said the greatest lesson throughout COVID-19 has been to grow every day and give thanks to others.
“I truly did not see the whole picture before, but there is someone to talk to, no matter if it’s a neighbor, friend, family or total stranger,” Bennett said.
Bennett added the pandemic also forced a reckoning on budgeting money and saving more for emergencies and necessities.
“You never know what tomorrow will bring, but after all this I will be prepared,” Bennett said.
Mark Preuschl, who serves on the Beloit City Council, but was responding as a citizen, said he became more aware of cultural and economic privileges and has taken those lessons to heart.
“I learned that in the eternal struggle between good and evil, ignorance is a powerful weapon. We must meet that ignorance immediately and directly, with compassion but without mercy. Silence is the enabler of ignorance and a friend of evil,” he said. “Live the life you want the future to bring.”
A few community members responded saying they were not directly impacted by the coronavirus or were not afraid.
“So dumb. I lived my life like I always did. Wasn’t gonna’ stay home and be paranoid of a virus,” Jennifer Johnson responded.
Lisa Zeimetz said that as a bank employee, the option of working from home at different stages of the pandemic has been important as family members battled health complications and children dealt with online learning.
“We changed how we obtained groceries, how we eat, exercise,” Zeimetz said. “I don’t know what hasn’t changed during this past year.”
Jina Diamond said masks have been a big adjustment in public, but doesn’t quite feel normal.
“I’m already a home body, so this wasn’t so bad. Going out in public is still weird to me,” Diamond said. “But I’m still OK with staying home. With or without a pandemic, it’s safer.”
Amanda Lowrey Reseburg said she took some positive steps, including finishing 15 books.
“As hard as this year was, I learned a ton about my kids, and I’ll probably never have another year where we were able to spend so much time together again,” Reseburg said. “Looking back, it wasn’t perfect, but I’m really glad we didn’t waste it.”
Reseburg said her three daughters each got to experience child-led education by focusing more on subjects that interest them.
“My middle daughter writes, and she finished countless little books this year. She also took a coding class online. My oldest is a gifted artist and she really upped her game and started researching art schools,” Reseburg said.