Another death due to COVID-19 has been reported in Rock County on Wednesday, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
A total of 10 deaths and 311 confirmed cases were reported in Rock County as of Wednesday, an increase of 10 new virus cases from Tuesday out of a total 125 tests processed by the health department.
Rock County reported its lowest percentage of daily tests that have come back positive (8%) since April 30.
A New York Times analysis of new COVID-19 cases shows communities in the Stateline Area rank in the top 10 places in the country with the highest average daily growth rate of new cases.
The Rockford, Illinois area ranks eighth with 9% daily growth as cases double every eight days, and the Beloit-Janesville area ranks ninth with 9% daily growth along an eight day doubling period, the analysis shows.
Also on Wednesday, the health department reported that over 100 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Beloit zip code of 53511. At health systems across Rock County, 17 people who have COVID-19 are hospitalized, an increase of two hospitalizations from Tuesday.
In Rock County, 44% of people with COVID-19 are between the ages of 18 and 44; 42% of the people with COVID-19 are between the ages of 45 and 64, and 14% are 65-years-old and up, with 44 people having recovered from the virus, health department data shows.
Hispanic and Latino Rock County residents also account for 43% of all cases. As of Wednesday, 44 people have recovered in Rock County.
In the Rock County region, 445 cases and 22 deaths have been reported in Dane County; 215 cases and nine deaths in Walworth County; 20 cases and no deaths in Green County, Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
In Wisconsin, the state reached 8,984 confirmed cases and 362 deaths on Wednesday, an increase of 309 new cases and nine additional deaths from Tuesday, DHS reports. Nineteen percent of all Wisconsin cases (1,694) have resulted in hospitalization, DHS data shows.
A total of 8% of new tests came back positive across Wisconsin on Wednesday, a minimal decrease from Tuesday when 8.6% of all new tests resulted in a confirmed case. It’s a key figure that DHS is monitoring to determine when the state can begin to reopen, including a two-week downward trend that’s needed as part of the statewide reopening plan.
On Wednesday, DHS announced the capacity to handle 14,797 daily COVID-19 tests at 51 labs in the state.
Case totals and deaths for Winnebago County, Illinois were not available as of press time on Wednesday.
Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney wrote in a letter to Gov. J.B. Pritzker that a third party vendor has lost 2,100 COVID-19 test specimens from the Illinois College of Medicine testing site in Rockford. Haney said the missing tests represents over 60% of the total current pending tests and approximately 28% of all tests to date in Winnebago County.
“Our local team has repeatedly attempted to resolve this issue and communicate this concern with state partners, beginning as early as Monday, April 27, 2020 with the state,” Haney wrote. “A 3-4 day process has evolved into a 13-day process with no end in sight. It is becoming painfully clear that nobody can explain what happened to these tests, where the tests are, as well as if or when this issue will ever be resolved.”
Haney requested Pritzker’s help in resolving the issue.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 155 cases and 11 deaths; 141 cases and one death in DeKalb County; 814 cases and 42 deaths in McHenry County; 137 cases and one death in Ogle County; and 72 cases in Stephenson County, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data shows.
The IDPH reported an increase of 2,270 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 136 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total up to 68,232 cases and 2,974 deaths in 97 of the 102 counties in state.
Since Tuesday, Illinois labs have processed 14,974 specimens for a total of 361,260, with 1,231 intensive care unit hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
