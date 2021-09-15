Municipalities in the Stateline Area are at various stages of planning how they will spend pandemic-related federal funding, with the City of Beloit set to host a public input meeting before determining how dollars might be allocated.
Beloit
A public meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Sept. 27 at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St., to discuss the city’s future spending of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Beloit will receive approximately $15.2 million in federal aid, the 12th highest allotment out of all cities in Wisconsin, according to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Beloit Finance Director Eric Miller called the aid “once in a lifetime funds that can make a significant impact on our community and the entire region.”
Beloit residents will have multiple opportunities to provide feedback prior to adoption by the Beloit City Council. Once the thorough review process is complete, the city will announce the intended use for the dollars.
Town of Beloit
The Town of Beloit will receive $809,088 in federal assistance, and town clerk Karry Devault said it currently is not clear whether the township would host a public meeting on how the dollars would be spent.
Janesville
The City of Janesville is set to receive approximately $11.6 million in funding. A representative for the city did not immediately respond to request for comment on Wednesday.
Cities, villages and towns in Illinois are also slated to see an influx in funding thanks to the pandemic assistance.
Roscoe
The Village of Roscoe is set to receive around $1.2 million in aid.
Village Administrator Scott Sanders said the village is in the “due diligence phase” allowing village officials to be in a position to make the most informed decisions on appropriating the funds.
“We are currently exploring options with both Northpark Water and Four Rivers Sanitation to see if there’s a way to build upon the federal dollars to realize a larger project in the Roscoe area,” Sanders added.
Rockton
Rockton is slated to net $919,319 in funding, but the village has not yet announced whether or not it will host a public meeting on the allocation.
Village Planning and Development Administrator Tricia Diduch said officials were “in the very beginning stages of thinking about how to spend the money.”
“It has briefly been discussed at Village Board committee meetings that are always open to the public,” Diduch said. “At those committee meetings, the brief discussions have centered around the Village’s commitment to strategically spending it in a wise, fiscally responsible manner.”
South Beloit
The City of South Beloit will see $941,929 in pandemic aid. City Clerk Tracy Patrick said the funds are to be used for “an overdue required improvement” of the Bluff Street lift station of the city sewer system. No public meeting is planned to be held, Patrick confirmed.
“All the funds are intended for this single use,” Patrick said.
All funds must be earmarked for spending by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026. The U.S. Treasury Department announced that funds can be used to support public health expenditures; address negative economic impacts caused by public health emergencies; replace lost public sector revenue; provide premium pay for essential workers; and invest in various infrastructure improvements.