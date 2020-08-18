Rock County reported four new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as 66 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties continue to see high levels of COVID-19 activity, according to the Department of Health Services (DHS).
The Rock County Public Health Department reports that 1,498 cases and 26 deaths have been reported since the outbreak began in March. A total of 26,930 people have tested negative for the virus in the county as 1,336 people have recovered. A total of 136 cases in Rock County remain active, the health department says.
Since Aug. 7, the daily rate of positive cases in Rock County has fallen below 8%, with Tuesday showing that 2% of all tests processed came back positive.
Rock County and Walworth County both report high levels of COVID-19 activity as of Tuesday, state data shows.
Dane County reported 4,890 cases and 39 deaths; Green County reported 221 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 1,526 cases and 25 deaths, DHS data from Tuesday shows.
In Wisconsin, 633 new cases and 13 additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 66,830 cases and 1,052 deaths. A total of 57,382 people (85.9%) have recovered as 8,378 cases remain active in the state as of Tuesday, per DHS data.
A total of 5,380 people have been hospitalized in Wisconsin due to COVID-19. The state is also reporting a seven-day average of positive tests at 7.6%.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, the health department reported 15 new cases and no additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 3,893 cases and 144 deaths. The county has a positivity rate of 3.1% and a recovery rate of 96.2%.
Boone County reported 778 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,004 cases and 32 deaths; McHenry County reported 3,446 cases and 115 deaths; Ogle County reported 439 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 351 cases and six deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,740 new cases and 27 additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 209,594 cases and 7,782 deaths with a recovery rate of 95%.
The City of Chicago announced it was removing Wisconsin from its list of states that city residents needed to quarantine from after traveling there.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 11—August 17 is 4.3%. As of last night, 1,510 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 335 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.