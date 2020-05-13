BELOIT—The next step in the Ho-Chunk Nation’s Beloit casino and entertainment complex project appears slowed due to COVID-19, according to Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther.
Luther told Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation (GBEDC) executive committee members that the city believes Gov. Tony Evers is not expected to review the casino proposal until the governor “feels the state is back up and running again,” adding that the tribe “is taking that position, as well.”
“It’s just a matter of review and the steps (Evers) has to do to exhibit due diligence,” Luther told board members. “There’s nothing concerning about that.”
The project received federal approval from the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) on April 16, which sent the plan to Evers, who is required to make the second ruling in a two-part determination on the project following the federal ruling last month.
A two-part determination is required on gaming fee-to-trust acquisitions, as specified by the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. The Ho-Chunk plan for Beloit calls for the transfer of 33 acres of land into trust status as part of a larger 73.5 acre plot near Willowbrook and Colley roads adjacent to the Interstate 39/90 Welcome Center.
Evers has one year to make a decision on the casino proposal, but he can ask for an extension of up to six months past that deadline.
Luther said if final approval is received, the city and tribe would need to move quickly to finalize a development agreement, something she said both entities are not in a position to do right now due to COVID-19.
“We will assign the needed staff as soon as the governor approves it, but it would be difficult right now while, for example, we are preparing for community testing,” Luther said, referencing the two Beloit testing sites that are slated to open on Friday.
The $405 million project could generate up to 1,500 jobs and include a casino with 2,200 Class Three gaming machines, 50 table games and approximately 139,700 square-foot gaming floor. The casino-resort would also include a food and beverage space of approximately 45,580 square-feet with a 300-room hotel; 40,000 square-foot waterpark and a convention center with approximately 45,190 square-feet of space for meetings and entertainment, according to project documents.
Ho-Chunk representatives could not be reached for comment as of press time on Wednesday.
