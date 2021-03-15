BELOIT — It’s been one year since the Beloit City Council declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin carried a hopeful tone during Monday’s annual State of The City address.
Dunkin’s address carried messages of reflection, sacrifice and hope following 2020, a year unlike any other.
“Each decision the City made throughout this time was in the context of doing everything possible to keep our employees and the public safe,” Dunkin said.
“Nearly six dozen Beloiters lost their lives to COVID-19,” Dunkin said. “They are mourned by their friends and loved ones. Any loss of life is one too many, and we must continue to work diligently to stop the spread of the virus and provide access to vaccines to all so that we can safely return to gatherings and events.”
Dunkin touted the efforts by the Beloit Fire Department, Wisconsin National Guard and many community groups to help residents stay safe during the pandemic. She also touched on the significant elections held in August of 2020 and November of 2020, at the time when the pandemic was at its worst in Beloit.
Beloit’s top councilor also touched on the local reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020 that led to multiple peaceful protests in Beloit and a direct response from the Beloit Police Department addressing community concerns.
“In Beloit, peaceful demonstrations shared the message— that Black Lives Matter,” Dunkin said. “We will continue to strive for justice and equity for all people. We see hope because our police department had already enacted progressive policies that benefit our entire community like body worn cameras. This establishes transparency and builds trust. Our hiring practices have also been modernized to take appropriate recruiting and outreach steps to ensure the workforce is more reflective of the community we serve.”
The hopeful message carried over into discussing ongoing economic development and the budding regional partnerships with the Town of Beloit with the agreement of shared services with Fire Chief Dan Pease serving as Chief of the Town of Beloit Fire Department in October.
In terms of economic growth, Dunkin highlighted the creation of 1,200 jobs with the opening of the Amazon distribution facility; the construction of ABC Supply Stadium; and renovation of the Visit Beloit new headquarters at the former Angel Museum.
Over the last two years, the city has focused on helping boost housing options for low income residents, and Dunkin said the partnership with Acts Housing and the influx of federal funding for the Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Areas (NRSA) in the Merrill and Hackett neighborhoods that has led to a combined $1.7 million in residential improvements since 2019.
“We see hope that by working together, we will grow even stronger because of our diversity, through our valued public and private partnerships, and due to our community spirit,” Dunkin said.
Dunkin’s term as council president will end next month when the new council is reorganized following the April 6 election. She has served as president the last two years and is the first Black woman to lead the city council.
“It has been an honor to serve as the Council President for the last two years and it is bittersweet to turn over the reins next month,” Dunkin said. “Thank you to my fellow City Councilors and to our Beloit residents who provided me the opportunity to serve on this Body and as Council President for the last two years. We’ve experienced a lot of change and growth over this time and I am confident that the positive momentum will continue. We have a great deal to feel hopeful about throughout the remainder of 2021 and beyond and we will all move forward as a community because we are all in this together.”
In Other Business
The council approved a proclamation that commits the city to carbon neutrality by 2040.
Councilors also approved an ordinance change to restructure how the city manages emergency operations going forward. The change grants the city manager authority previously held by the fire chief as the Director of Emergency Management for the city. An Emergency Operations Incident Commander shall be appointed by the city manager based on whose response discipline would be the primary responder to the emergency, according to the ordinance.
Under the ordinance change, the city manager, all city department heads and the emergency management coordinator shall serve as the Emergency Operations Center Command Staff. The city council will be the governing body of the newly reorganized command staff and all revised emergency planning documents will be presented for possible adoption within three years of the ordinance change.