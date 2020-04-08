BELOIT— As Wisconsin voters wait on results from the April 7 spring primary, state lawmakers in the Beloit area are divided along party lines on whether or not the election should have been carried out in the first place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lead up to the election saw multiple last-minute legal rulings, including an attempt by Gov. Tony Evers to halt the election less than 18 hours before voters headed to the polls. The last-minute executive order was overturned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Some voters across the state faced long lines and unusual voting formats during the public health emergency caused by COVID-19.
Beloit Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler said she won’t have exact voter turnout figures until next week.
Unofficial ballot results show that 1,268 Beloit voters cast ballots in-person in Tuesday’s election. Stottler’s office also received 3,560 absentee ballots as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday of a possible 4,599 absentee ballots issued.
As of April 6, there were 15,769 registered voters in Beloit, compared to 16,328 registered voters as of April 4, 2016, the last presidential primary election, according to Rock County election data.
In April of 2016, Beloit saw a 55% voter turnout, with 8,981 total ballots cast including absentee ballots.
Unofficial turnout for Tuesday’s election shows that, if all 4,599 absentee ballots are certified with a postmark of April 7, Beloit could have an approximate turnout of 37%, based on data provided by Stottler’s office.
It should be noted that in 2016 there were both Democratic and Republican presidential preference candidate races. Over 47% of Wisconsin voters cast a ballot in April of 2016, according to data provided by the Wisconsin Election Commission.
In Rock County, over 9,600 people voted in-person on Tuesday, along with over 32,000 ballots being sent out or voted in-person prior to Election Day, Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said, for a total of over 41,600 ballots.
That figure represents an approximate turnout of around 47% for Tuesday’s election across the county.
In April of 2016, 53,775 ballots were cast, or 61% of registered Rock County voters participated, data from Tollefson’s office shows.
State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, said comparing election data from past presidential primaries was “not an apples-to-apples” comparison.
Loudenbeck pointed to the information campaign encouraging absentee voting before Election Day, along with the efforts taken by clerks across the state to ensure voter and poll worker safety as reasons Tuesday’s vote was a success.
“We don’t know the outcome of the election or the final turnout numbers, but based on preliminary feedback people in this area were satisfied with their personal voting experience this election,” Loudenbeck said. “There were definitely lessons learned and mistakes made during this election. From the smallest of the communities I represent to the largest, everyone did a great job and I thank the clerks, poll workers and volunteers who made it possible.”
State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, blasted Republican lawmakers for not working with Democratic legislators in a special session ahead of Tuesday’s vote that resulted in no changes, forcing the myriad court rulings.
“I am deeply concerned about the lost faith in our electoral process across the entire state,” Spreitzer said. “I believe that the City of Beloit’s drive-through system was a great innovation to maximize public safety, but no system is perfect and having more time for people to vote absentee would have greatly reduced wait times and in-person interaction in communities like Beloit and others across the state. Our elections are supposed to be free and fair. This election was not.”
State Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, said he felt that after statewide results are issued next week, turnout figures “will be in-line with past spring elections.”
“In the coming days and weeks, we will all be challenged to deal with the ongoing risks associated with this virus,” Nass said. “In the short term, we have to allow essential businesses and services to operate along with minimizing health risks as much as possible. Elections are not only an essential service, it is the constitutional process that validates the authority of those elected to govern. Our history as a country and state contains many periods of time with critical challenges to our society, but during those times elections still went forward because voting is a fundamental element of who we are as Americans.”
State Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, said it appeared the push by GOP lawmakers for the April 7 election during a pandemic was a politically-motivated move.
“It was only then that the Republicans chose to act by going to both the state and federal Supreme Courts to force Tuesday’s election,” Ringhand said. “It seems like the actions taken by the Republicans were dictated more by politics than by public health and safety. Right now, my primary concern is for the people of Wisconsin who risked their health in order to exercise their right to vote.”
Results for the election are set to be released on Monday, April 13 due to a federal court order related to the extreme number of absentee ballot requests and submissions across the state.
