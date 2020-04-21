BELOIT — Local legislators are divided along partisan lines on reopening businesses and lifting the stay-at-home order that was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Evers announced earlier this month the “Safer At Home” order would continue through May 26. That news was followed by criticism by some lawmakers and drew citizen protests who say the restrictions on the economy are hurting small businesses.
On Monday, Evers announced a program, the Badger Bounce Back Plan, aimed at reopening the state in phases as Wisconsin met criteria for increased virus testing and virus investigations.
State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, said the latest extension of the stay-at-home order wasn’t feasible for small business owners.
“A one-size fits all solution is impractical in a state as large and diverse as Wisconsin,” Loudenbeck said. “We need action that focuses on recovery efforts and planning for getting every aspect of Wisconsin life ‘Open for Business’ and moving forward.”
Another protest is scheduled at the Capitol building in Madison on Friday, encouraging people who do participate to “be smart and be safe.”
“Individuals who want to protest have every right to do so,” Loudenbeck said. “The first amendment guarantees them that right and Madison isn’t unfamiliar with individuals expressing that right.”
State Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, was more harsh in his criticism of the plan announced by Evers, saying the governor’s actions and those of Department of Health Services (DHS) designee Andrea Palm “pushed us into a constitutional crisis.”
“Rather than working with citizens, business owners, legislators and healthcare officials to develop a consensus plan with realistic criteria for safely reopening our state, the public health order expands the power of Secretary-Designee Palm to exercise nearly unlimited command-and-control over our economy and society,” Nass said.
Both State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, and State Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, said they recognized people are suffering from the economic fallout caused by COVID-19.
Spreitzer added that lifting restrictions too soon would cause Wisconsinites to “have sacrificed our progress and gotten more sick people in return.”
“I know that the decision to update the Safer at Home order was a difficult one, but it was the right decision to prioritize the health and safety of Wisconsinites,” Spreitzer said. “As this pandemic has killed hundreds of people in our state, the Governor and his team have consistently relied on the advice and information from experts—and it is working.”
Ringhand said she believes the decision should not be politicized.
“The re-opening plan should be based on the expert analysis of doctors and public health officials who are best qualified to know when it’s safe to reopen,” Ringhand said. “The last thing we want is to go back to square one. There is nothing preventing Wisconsin from shortening the Safer at Home order if doctors and public health experts recommend it. Everyone wants to get Wisconsin back to work and that is the goal.”
